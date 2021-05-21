GTA Online Ocelot Pariah vs Ocelot Lynx, which discounted vehicle should players buy this week

GTA Online's weekly discounts give players an incentive to splurge on new wheels as different cars are up for grabs each week. This week, the Ocelot Pariah and Ocelot Lynx will be taking center stage as both get a 40% discount on their price tags and pose an interesting choice for GTA Online players.

Which option makes more sense? This article dives into the details on performance, customization, and more on both cars.

Ocelot Lynx or Ocelot Pariah: Which is the better purchase for GTA Online players

The Ocelot Lynx's base stats are:

Speed - 84.24

Acceleration - 78.75

Braking - 33.33

Handling - 77.58

While the Ocelot Pariah's base stats look like this:

Speed - 83.22

Acceleration - 80.25

Braking - 33.33

Handling - 79.55

Price:

Ocelot Pariah - $1,420,000 (Discounted price $ 852,000)

Ocelot Lynx - $1,735,000 (Discounted price $ 1,041,000)

On paper, the two cars look evenly matched, but as is customary with GTA Online's vehicle stats, they don't paint the full picture. When both cars are fully upgraded, the Ocelot Pariah completely overshadows the Lynx in terms of almost every performance metric.

The Ocelot Pariah is superior to the Lynx in terms of top speed, acceleration, and handling. The Ocelot Lynx's launch is extremely sluggish, and that paired with its high kerb weight of 1,725 KG, the car understeers around corners.

In terms of customization, the Ocelot Pariah has significantly more livery options and body modifications than the Lynx, making it a much more enticing choice for GTA Online players.

For players who haven't bought either vehicle, the Pariah is the way to go as it not only is one of the fastest cars in the game, in the right hands, it can outperform its much more expensive counterparts like the Itali RSX.

