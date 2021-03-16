One of the more recent issues faced by GTA Online players on PC was a catalog issue that was causing major problems concerning load times. Rockstar has been quick to plug that particular leak with a quick patch that is approximately 400 MB on PC, 670 MB on PS4, and about 1GB on Xbox One.

GTA Online is one of Rockstar's most financially successful projects to date. This has only been made possible by continuous support and reception to feedback. In the current landscape of gaming, one of the key functions for devs regarding online multiplayer is gathering feedback and implementing fixes promptly.

GTA Online has, so far, done a pretty solid job at fixing any issues that might pop up.

GTA Online patch 1.37 is out now, reportedly fixes loading times for PC

New #GTAOnline patch is out

~1 GB on Xbox, ~700 MB on PlayStation and ~400 MB on PC

No patch notes yet, reports that the loading times fix for PC has been implemented. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 16, 2021

Based on footage posted by players, the loading time problem seems to have been fixed for PC players. While the patch has been focused on resolving issues exclusive to the PC version of the game, fans had been hoping for a load-time update for console as well.

They did pc loading time 😁😁 https://t.co/PWbhoHVjWU — ͏ ( ⚜️ ) ☞ Mr M @ X ͏☜ ( ⚜️ ) (@MrGreenGrinch_) March 16, 2021

The official patch notes aren't available yet but will be made public very soon on Rockstar Support's official website. As it stands, the update seems to be geared towards fixing the load-time issue specifically for GTA Online on PC.

The size of the patch indicates that there aren't any sweeping changes for either platform. Fans shouldn't expect a monumental change in the way they experience the game.

This week in GTA Online, players can earn Double RP and Cash in the following activities and game modes:

Transform Races Adversary Mode- Hunting Pack (Remix) Martin Madrazo- Contact missions Lamar Davis- Contact Missions Business Battles

Double Cash and RP activity will cycle out on Thursday with Rockstar's Weekly Update rolling in to shake things up for the following week.