GTA Online player hits an impressive milestone of $6 billion legitimately

A YouTuber known as ChrisGamer1996 has hit an impressive milestone of $6 billion in GTA Online through hardcore grinding. Why a player would want to grind for this much money in this game is anybody's guess. Nonetheless, The Cayo Perico Heist was a godsend in helping this YouTuber reach this magic number.

They also earned the following from their businesses:

Bunker: $967,407,000

$967,407,000 Nightclub: $439,233,306

Players curious to see the user's Rockstar Games Social Club can click on the following hyperlink to find it:

The amount of dedication that a player would have to put in just to grind $6 billion in a game like GTA Online is simply incredible.

One GTA Online player recently hit $6 billion without mods

According to this player's Rockstar Games Social Club, this user has earned $9.7 billion and has spent $3.3 billion in GTA Online. $6 billion of that $9.7 billion comes from their recent grinding, with the above YouTube video showing them reaching that milestone after doing a Cayo Perico Heist.

A player doesn't need all this money to buy everything in the game, but some just like grinding for the sake of it. The above video isn't their only attempt at grinding, either.

ChrisGamer1996 has been grinding for well over a year, with most livestreams being three to four hours long. Over a year ago, they had a livestream where they reached $3.521 billion legitimately. That figure is more than what 99% of GTA Online players would ever get, yet ChrisGamer1996 kept on grinding.

One can't say that this YouTuber cheated for their impressive cash stack simply because they have over a hundred videos of them just grinding.

Making billions in GTA Online

The Cayo Perico Heist is a great moneymaker (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unsurprisingly, most of ChrisGamer1996's recent streams involve him doing The Cayo Perico Heists. Anybody who has played this game for a decent amount of time would know that The Cayo Perico Heist is arguably the best way for a solo player to make money.

It's easy to get over $1 million per run, with the finale taking about ten minutes. This heist has become especially popular, given that one doesn't have to rely on other players (thus eliminating the chances of them messing things up). Normally, one would grind it a few dozen times to get everything they want.

In ChrisGamer1996's case, they must have done it hundreds of times. Of course, he also had some business runs and even took advantage of some weekly bonuses to earn that impressive cash stack.

Still, to earn this much without relying on Shark Cards, glitches, or mods is simply sublime.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever had a billion dollars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul