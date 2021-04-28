GTA Online players claim to have received $500k Stunt Jump bonus without participating

Earlier this month, Rockstar Games issued a Stunt Jump bonus of $500K in GTA Online for completion of a total of 5 Stunt Jumps across the city. Half a million is quite a huge amount for beginners in the game, and because the job required for it was relatively simple, many players went about stunting.

However, much to the chagrin of the fanbase, their due Stunt Jump bonus of $500k never arrived in their Maze Bank Account in GTA Online on the scheduled date. This was acknowledged by Rockstar, and the devs assured players that they would be receiving their due bonus by April 22.

It has almost been a week since April 22, and it seems like Rockstar has overcompensated for their mishap. Many in the GTA Online community claim to have received a Stunt Jump bonus without completing a single one within the period of the bonus.

GTA Online players receive $500k Stunt Jump bonus without participating

An issue has been identified with the delivery of the GTA$ 500k Stunt Jump bonus in GTA Online. Funds will be deposited into the MAZE bank account of all players who participated in Stunt Week by April 22, 2021. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) April 17, 2021

While free money is always appreciated, it is kind of odd a game the size and scale of GTA Online is facing issues such as these. GTA Online has been doing a fair job of introducing cool updates and bonuses every other month, but issues like this might give the game a bad reputation.

While many appreciate the free $500k they received, many are still pretty upset with the fact that they did not receive their bonus even after participating.

While giving away free bonuses isn't exactly an issue for the majority of the community, what is concerning is the section of players not receiving their dues.

It is yet to be seen whether Rockstar will respond to these claims and attempt to rectify the issue. Perhaps the easiest solution at this point is to simply hand out a free bonus to every GTA Online player.