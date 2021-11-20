5 GTA Online radio stations that should return in GTA 6

Radio stations have always been an important component of the GTA games. Across the entire franchise, players can listen to the radio on any civilian vehicle.

Except for GTA 2, every GTA game has music that corresponds to the game's setting. Set in 1980s, GTA Vice City (and Vice City Stories) featured one of the best radio selections in the series. The soundtrack for GTA San Andreas, which was set during the 1990s, was dominated by rap.

GTA 5 had a total of 242 songs across all radio stations when it was released. The improved editions of GTA 5 and GTA Online now include a total of 538 tunes. Each station boasts a larger catalog than its previous iterations.

Listed below are some of the most popular radio stations in GTA Online that should return in GTA 6.

Radio stations that should return in GTA 6

5) Los Santos Underground Radio

GTA San Andreas players will surely recall the San Fierro Underground Radio (SF-UR) station, which broadcasted late-80s and early-90s club music. Los Santos Underground Radio in GTA Online is a spiritual successor to that station, with a similar logo and a focus on house music.

It also includes various techno and electro tracks, as well as a lengthy playlist curated by Tale of Us.

4) West Coast Classics

Although GTA 6 will mostly be in Vice City, some old school hip hop would be a nice addition to the radio along with 80s synth pop.

West Coast Classics is recommended for those who wish to relive the GTA San Andreas memories. It covers 80s and 90s west coast hip-hop from performers like Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

DJ Pooh, a rapper and record producer who also serves as the station's host, selected all of the tunes.

3) Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM

The music played in Blonded Los Santos is diverse and contains a variety of genres. Because the radio offers popular artists such as Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, and Frank Ocean (also the host), they are highly popular with the current generation of players.

The radio station used to be exclusive to GTA Online but is now accessible on GTA 5 as well with the most recent upgrades.

2) Non-Stop-Pop FM

Because of the sheer number of popular music it plays, this is one of the most iconic radio stations in GTA Online. It includes a wide spectrum of pop and R&B tunes from the 1980s to the 2000s, hosted by model and actress Cara Delevingne.

Wham!, Gorillaz, Pet Shop Boys, and Backstreet Boys are just a few of the well-known artists featured on this channel.

1) Los Santos Rock Radio

This is the station in GTA Online with the most popular songs. Kenny Loggins hosts the show, which covers a variety of hit classic rock music from 1970s to 1980s. The soundtrack will dovetail perfectly with GTA 6's Vice City setting.

Players can listen to Queen, Def Leppard, Yes, Boston, and other artists in addition to Kenny Loggins' own hits like Danger Zone.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul