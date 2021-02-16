GTA Online Rumor Roundup: 3 rumors that came true and 3 that did not

GTA Online is one of Rockstar Games' most successful projects and seems to be picking up steam with each passing year.

Recent reports revealed that GTA Online had more players and microtransactions during December of 2020 than any other period since the game's launch. This only solidifies the fact that GTA Online is a roaring success that is showing no signs of slowing down.

Over the years, each title update has invited a ton of speculation regarding the content in the game. Some GTA Online players have been scarily accurate in their predictions while others have been hilariously off the mark.

GTA Online Rumor Roundup: 3 rumors that came true

1) The Music Locker (New Nightclub in the Diamond)

Before the Cayo Perico Heist update, players spotted ongoing construction in the close vicinity of the Diamond. Shortly afterward, players received a text from the Diamond informing them of the ongoing construction.

This gave fuel to the rumor mill, which suggested that the "entirely new location" would be a new nightclub or a semi-playable area.

The first part of the rumor wasn't entirely true as the new location ended up being the Cayo Perico island. However, the construction ultimately led to The Music Locker, the newest club in Los Santos where the player happens to meet Miguel Madrazo for the Cayo Perico Heist.

2) The new location is only playable during the Heist

This may have been born out of cautious optimism from the GTA Online community, but fans were right about the limitations of the new location.

The Cayo Perico Island, introduced in the update, can only be explored during the set-up missions and the Heist itself. The player is unable to explore the island outside of the Beach Party area after finishing the Heist as Leader in GTA Online.

3) The Madrazo Connection

After the first teaser of the Cayo Perico Heist update dropped and players sensed a drug cartel connection, their minds immediately jumped to either the Madrazo Family or Tommy Vercetti.

The Madrazo family connection turned out to be true as the Heist was handed to the GTA Online protagonist by Miguel Madrazo.

The Heist tasked players with recovering the Madrazo Files, which were sensitive to the Madrazo family.

GTA Online Rumor Roundup: 3 Rumors that turned out to be false

1) Niko Belic

A number of rumors, mostly originating from Reddit and 4chan, suggested that Niko Belic would be making a return to the GTA franchise. Rumors of actor Michael Hollick's return to the studio to record motion capture and voice spread like wildfire on the internet.

However, everyone's favorite bowling enthusiast didn't make an appearance in the game.

2) Liberty City

There were many rumors about the "entirely new location" that was teased by Rockstar last year (Image via r/gtaonline)

After news broke of an "entirely new location" being part of the update planned for the latter half of 2020, the community instantly thought of Liberty City. Names such as Ludendorff were also thrown about, but none would come true.

The location would ultimately be revealed as the Cayo Perico Island, which is the private compound of the world's most notorious drug dealer, El Rubio.

3) Mile High Club

The Mile High Club has been a collective obsession of the GTA Online community for years. This under-construction building has been in the works for what seems like centuries.

Players have thrown about all sorts of conjecture regarding what the building could be, ranging from a social hub to another Diamond Casino-like location. However, the rumors are still rumors as nothing has materialized so far.