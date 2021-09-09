GTA Online's final Los Santos Tuners car, the Karin Previon, arrives this week: Here's everything you need to know

GTA Online's blockbuster DLC Los Santos Tuners is entering its twilight phase as fresh content begins to dry up. The 17th and final LS Tuners car, the Karin Previon, has officially been added to the game this week and heralds the end of LS Tuners specific DLC cars.

While this doesn't mean new content is out of the picture, players that have grown accustomed to getting a new car every week will have to readjust their expectations. The Karin Previon is a good note to end on however, and is one of the most capable LS Tuners cars out of the lot.

Everything about GTA Online's latest car, the Karin Previon

“The Karin Previon goes like a bullet. Well, like a reloaded cartridge that you forgot in the back of the garage for twenty years which might blow your hand off, but hey! How much you overload it in the workshop is up to you. Just remember, eating the steering wheel and going up in smoke is half the fun.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Making a return a decade and a half since after its last sighting in GTA San Andreas, the Karin Previon is a two-door coupe that screams of the 1990's. Based off of the Toyota Soarer (Z20), with elements of the front and rear taken from the Honda Prelude (2nd generation), the Previon is the poster child coupe of the 90's.

Don't let its modest looks fool you however, as the Previon is an absolute beast under the hood. Its 115.5 mph top speed may look tame, but its ability to hold that speed through bumps and kerbs is what sets the Previon apart.

The Previon is ideal for city street racing, especially in the LS Tuners series, where tight corners and transitions from road to alleyways aren't the smoothest. The Previon features a moderate number of customization options with more sober options than its counterpart, the Annis Remus, and its heart-shaped exhausts.

The Previon can be bought for GTA $1,490,000 or at a discounted price of GTA $1,117,500 if players manage to snag its trade price. Overall, Previon is a solid performer that can rival the Calico GTF in races at the hands of a capable driver.

