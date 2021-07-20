GTA Online's 'Los Santos Tuners' update adds Music Stick collectibles: Where to find them and unlock new music in-game

GTA Online's long awaited Summer 2021 is finally here in the form of the 'Los Santos Tuners' update and brings a plethora of new content for players to enjoy. Adding to GTA Online's collectible roster is the "Music Stick" collectible that adds some new tunes for players to access in the game.

This article lists all the locations where players can collect the new 'Music Stick' collectibles.

What are Music Sticks in GTA Online and where to find them?

New Music Player

You have to find and collect music sticks that contain music (EPs, mixtapes, live recordings ..etc) from locations around the city to play them from the Music Player.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/zus7ntuwrT — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 20, 2021

First reported by Twitter user TezFun2, Music Sticks are collectible items littered across the map of Los Santos. Upon collection, players will unlock a new entry to the Radio Station Menu called the 'music player', while in a vehicle. This bonus station allows players to listen to the EPs, Mixtapes and other paraphernalia that they collect along the way.

There are four new collectible Music Sticks in total that are found in different areas of the map. Another eagle-eyed Twitter user going by the handle @Nuro_Citrix was able to hunt down all four collectibles within a few hours of the update being live.

The first Music Stick can be found at players' nightclub offices at the desk near the safe.

Music sticks can be found around the map. You can find one of them inside your nightclub on the desk. There are 4 in total. pic.twitter.com/8tAiZZzdJv — Nuro (@Nuro_Citrix) July 20, 2021

The second and third collectibles are located at the arcade bar and the casino rooftop respectively. The casino rooftop Music Stick is present near the hot tub area to the left of the elevator.

The next music stick is on top of the casino. pic.twitter.com/f9v4la9f8j — Nuro (@Nuro_Citrix) July 20, 2021

The final Music Stick can be found at the LS Car Meet itself right next to the mod shop.

And the final music stick can be found next to the mod shop in the LS Car Meet. pic.twitter.com/RH5yNeYUVy — Nuro (@Nuro_Citrix) July 20, 2021

It is unclear as to how the items will spawn for players who do not own the Nightclub or Arcade property. Some players on Twitter are confirming that they are finding their collectibles in different locations.

Mine was at a different spot. It was in a trunk of a hellfire — Kev (@ShadowS60994786) July 20, 2021

While there may be some RNG involved in where the Music Sticks spawn, the Nightclub, Arcade, Casino roof and LS Car Meet should be the locations players check out first in their quest.

