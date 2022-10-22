GTA Online’s new Bunker Shooting Range glitch allows you to easily pass gun challenges

One niche but incredibly useful glitch has been discovered in GTA Online to make the Bunker Shooting Range challenges a breeze. The original intention of the challenges is to have the player use one specific gun for them, such as a Pistol, SMG, or Assault Rifle.

Completing them normally can be difficult for lesser-skilled players, especially those on consoles. Thankfully, this new glitch allows them to use a Minigun instead of those specific weapons. It might seem like a minor change, but the Minigun's high rate of fire makes accomplishing the challenges much more manageable for gamers with bad aim.

New Bunker Shooting Range glitch in GTA Online

Here are the requirements for this glitch:

You must own a Bunker and its Shooting Range add-on.

You must also have a Gun Locker.

You also need either a Minigun or a Widowmaker (their stats are identical, but their price and rank requirements aren't).

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to take advantage of this new Bunker Shooting Range glitch in GTA Online:

Head to your Bunker's Gun Locker. Make a custom loadout that hides every gun except either the Minigun or the Widowmaker (depending on which one you'd prefer to use). Make sure either the Minigun or the Widowmaker is set to "Show" rather than "Hide." Get 9,999 bullets for that gun if you don't already. Open up the Interaction Menu. Select Inventory. Select "Disable Custom Weapon Loadout." Get started with the Bunker Shooting Range challenge; you can select any gun here. Once you've started one of the challenges, you need to open up the Interaction Menu once again. Select Inventory. Select "Enable Custom Weapon Loadout." Use the Minigun or Widowmaker to complete the challenge.

Note: GTA Online players will need to disable the Custom Weapon Loadout before starting another round. Repeat the process for all the challenges.

An example of the bug working (Image via GRAVESIGHT GTA)

It is worth noting that some GTA Online players have reported that you need to purchase Mk II weapons of relevant categories for this glitch to work. Keep that in mind in case the bug doesn't work for you, as it has been tested to work on the day this article was written.

Rewards for completing Bunker Shooting Range challenges

One of the rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)

One wouldn't just take advantage of this glitch for a meaningless high score. There are actual rewards to obtain for completing the challenges in GTA Online, which include:

Tier 1: Grenade spawn and Metallic Gold and Metallic Platinum tints for Mk II weapons

Grenade spawn and Metallic Gold and Metallic Platinum tints for Mk II weapons Tier 2: Grenade Launcher spawn and an increased capacity of five extra thrown weapons

Grenade Launcher spawn and an increased capacity of five extra thrown weapons Tier 3: Rocket Launcher spawn and more clothes are present in clothing stores

Rockstar Games tends to patch glitches that become popular in GTA Online pretty quickly. If one still needs to complete the Bunker Shooting Range challenges and needs help doing so, then this helpful glitch should be of some assistance.

The main rewards include useful spawns for some powerful weapons, which can come in handy if the player wants free ammo. Completing all tiers for each challenge won't take too long, not to mention that this glitch makes them exceptionally easy to clear.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

