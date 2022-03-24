GTA Online's Podium Vehicle this week is the Pegassi Torero (03/24/22)

GTA Online players can rejoice with fresh bonuses after two long weeks of the same vehicles, discounts, and offers. Owing to the release of the Expanded and Enhanced version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, GTA Online maintained the same weekly bonuses for two weeks.

This week, gamers stand a chance to win the Pegassi Torero from the wheel spin at the Diamond Casino. This beauty is a pretty rare sight in the game as players generally lean towards modern cars.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle Pegassi Torero

The Pegassi Torero was added to GTA Online on July 2017 via the Gunrunning update. OG gamers of the series will remember the hype this car was launched with.

It is based on the 25th-anniversary edition of the Lamborghini Countach. It also takes a few styling cues from the Koenig Countach, Ferrari F40, and Ferrari 328. The classic heritage makes this car legendary for all car collectors. The car also shares an uncanny resemblance to the Infernus from GTA Vice City.

The word Torero means 'Bullfighter' in Spanish and is a clear nod to Lamborghini's bull logo. The name Torero also mirrors that of the production replica of the Lamborghini Diablo by Parallel Designs. The Front and Classic spoiler options at Los Santos Customs are derived from the actual version used during the production run of the Countach.

For those who can't get lucky at the Casino, the Torero is available at Legendary Motorsports for $998K.

Performance

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Sentinel XS (Top 5 in 2 Pursuit Races)

HSW Test Ride: Cyclone II (PS5 & Xbox Series)



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Double Down Adv Mode

- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

- HSW Races (PS5 & Xbox Series)

#GTAOnline Podium Vehicle: ToreroPrize Ride: Sentinel XS (Top 5 in 2 Pursuit Races)HSW Test Ride: Cyclone II (PS5 & Xbox Series)2x GTA$ & RP on- Double Down Adv Mode- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions- HSW Races (PS5 & Xbox Series) Podium Vehicle: ToreroPrize Ride: Sentinel XS (Top 5 in 2 Pursuit Races)HSW Test Ride: Cyclone II (PS5 & Xbox Series)2x GTA$ & RP on- Double Down Adv Mode- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions- HSW Races (PS5 & Xbox Series)#GTAOnline https://t.co/PAucWnM9iy

The Torero is classified as a Sports Classic in GTA Online. The body style is that of a two-door coupe. As far as speed and handling is concerned, the Torero is identical to the Cheetah Classic. With a top speed of 149.5 kmph (92.9 mph), the Torero shines in its class.

Owing to the rear-mounted engine, the car is back heavy and tends to fishtail at high speeds. However, intermediate drivers shouldn't have an issue. The car houses a V-12 engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. Exhaust notes are a mix of those on the Infernus Classic and Tyrus.

Customization

The Torero comes with the iconic rims that are sported on the Countach. In Los Santos Customs, players can play around with 22 presets, including engine covers, roof scoops, and head-light covers.

Gamers don't have many options as far as bumpers and diffusers are concerned as it is an older classic car. However, head-light covers and rear panel options do make up for it. As mentioned above, the customizations also feature a front spoiler. For those unfamiliar, this may seem like an error by the developers, but this was a legitimate option that Lamborghini offered in the early days.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. Which Sports Classic is Better Pegassi Torero Grotti Turismo Classic 0 votes so far