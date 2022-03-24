5 things beginners should avoid in GTA Online next-gen (March 2022)

GTA Online next-gen was released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15 and has brought tons of new players into the game. These new players are gamers who have never played the game before, not those who couldn't migrate their characters and had to create a new one.

Grand Theft Auto Online is a very large game, both in terms of map area and content. This can easily baffle newbies and make them prone to making bad decisions in the game. Hand-holding is not something this game is known for. The community members help out newbies on social media, but that's about it. This article serves as a do-not-do list for beginners in the game.

GTA Online: 5 things beginners should avoid (March 2022)

5) Wasting GTA$

The game throws a lot of materialist lure at newbies as bait (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first mistake new players make in this game is to blow their money instead of trying to capitalize and make more. In a game like GTA Online, gamers need money to make more money. It is an age-old mechanic and has been in the game since its launch. Things are locked behind huge paywalls; for instance, to own the Terrorbyte, gamers must first buy a Nightclub.

For starters, gamers should focus on what's needed and not what's desired. Getting a starter vehicle like the armored Kuruma or Duke O'Death is a great way to save money to make money. There are so many cars to choose from in this game, but it never tells you which ones are actually good. The clothing articles in this game are another aspect new players get distracted by.

Top Tip: Buy something that looks clean and is cheap. No one cares about outfits in this game, and they do not help anyways.

4) Diving into PvP too early

The PvP aspect might be alluring but this game isn't all about that (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online lobbies house many different kinds of players. Two of those types are PvP enthusiasts and griefers. New players take the word 'Online' too seriously and take this game as a player vs player thing. It is a PvP game, but not in the way other games are. Gamers here battle it out to make the most money, not score the most kills. There's Call of Duty for that.

PvP is also locked behind a giant paywall. Experienced PvP enthusiasts and griefers already have all the tools needed to destroy new players who think they have a shot. Weapons in the game are level locked too. So jumping in a bit too early may cost a lot more than one can imagine. The experience turns sour before one can say 'Truce.'

3) Invite-only lobbies

For new players who have already tried saving the day in the public lobby (tried to kill a griefer and got wrecked on numerous occasions), there is a solution. GTA Online features the ability to switch sessions. These new sessions can be set up in a variety of ways. One of these is the invite-only lobby. This is exactly what it sounds like, a solo private lobby (unless gamers decide to invite others).

The perks of this lobby are the freedom and space it provides. Gamers can't grind businesses in this mode but can do heists like Cayo Perico. As of 2022, Rockstar has allowed a lot more things to be carried out in this lobby. Not making use of this mechanic is a major loss. Constantly getting spawn killed in Public Lobbies serves no purpose.

2) Doing the wrong heists and with randoms

GTA Online features many heists. They can be classified into two types: Regular heists (the ones included in the launch) and DLCs (the ones that were added later on). The former requires a high-end apartment and 2-4 players per heist.

The main mistake newbies make while doing these heists is trying to complete it with random players. Secondly, they also tend to always use four players, which decreases the amount of money earned by a single player.

As of 2022, the DLC heists are the best way to make money, especially Cayo Perico since that also allows solo players to have a crack at it. Yes, it is locked behind the Kosatka paywall, but once that is attained, there's nothing stopping gamers from redoing the heist multiple times.

1) Ignoring the Treasure Hunts

Treasure hunts are the best way to start in Los Santos (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once a player starts off in GTA Online, a whole world of options opens up. This often confuses players and they tend to make the wrong decisions. There are certain things a newbie must do to ensure the best start to the game.

Los Santos and Blaine County showcase two very simple treasure hunts: the Double-Action Revolver and Los Santos Slasher. Both are fairly simple, and they pay out huge amounts of cash on completion. To be exact, each treasure hunt pays out GTA$250K after a small target is achieved. There is also a bounty hunter mission which pays out even more.

