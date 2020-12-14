GTA Online Winter Update 2020: What time is the update expected to drop?

The holiday season is rolling in, and festivities will soon be underway in GTA Online. However, the snow-clad streets of Los Santos aren't the destination. Instead, players will be travelling to the Cayo Perico, which will be the host for the newest heist in GTA Online.

Rockstar certainly aren't ones to mince their words, and they have assured fans that this will be the most high-stakes and action-packed rendition of Heists in the game yet. GTA Online has built up a great reputation as a solid co-op experience when it comes to Heists, but it seems like Rockstar wants to allow for more Solo gameplay.

For the first time in the game, players can complete the Heist while playing Solo, which is great news for players who prefer playing by themselves. The Cayo Perico Heist DLC for GTA Online drops on 15 December.

GTA Online Winter Update: What time is the update expected to drop?

There is simply no better feeling than being the first one to explore all the new content in the game for yourself without having it spoiled by other players. It certainly makes for a fresh experience, and thus players would want to jump right into GTA Online as soon as the update goes live.

However, the timing of the updates has been sort of confusing for GTA Online players as the Weekly Update tends to follow a different timing than the title updates.

It is only comparable to the Diamond Casino Heist in terms of scale, and thus, players can expect the update to drop around the same time. The update is likely to drop at 10 AM BST/ 4AM EST/ 2:30 PM IST.

Title updates such as the Diamond Casino Heist update and the Los Santos Summer Special usually follow a different pattern than the weekly update. The scale and scope of the upcoming Cayo Perico Heist DLC has been built up to the biggest ever in GTA Online.