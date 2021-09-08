GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PS2

Despite having been released almost two decades ago, GTA San Andreas remains the most iconic entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. That said, it is only natural for such a popular game to be packed to the gills with a variety of cheat codes.

GTA San Andreas is, to put it shortly, the quintessential crime game. One that will not be relinquishing the throne of stardom any time soon.

This article lists all the GTA San Andreas cheat codes that are available to PS2 players.

GTA San Andreas Cheats for PS2 players:

GTA San Andreas boasts a great assortment of cheat codes

Health, Armor, and Money: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

Infinite Health: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Weapon Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Wanted Level Down: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Pedestrian Riot: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (cannot be disabled)

Maximum Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Maximum Respect: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1

Maximum Sex Appeal: CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1

Maximum Vehicle Stats: SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Night: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE.

Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00: LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X

Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN

Peds Attack (guns): X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1

Perfect Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

