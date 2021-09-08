GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PS2

Despite having been released almost two decades ago, GTA San Andreas remains the most iconic entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. That said, it is only natural for such a popular game to be packed to the gills with a variety of cheat codes.
GTA San Andreas is, to put it shortly, the quintessential crime game. One that will not be relinquishing the throne of stardom any time soon.
That said, it is only natural for such a popular game to be packed to the gills with a variety of cheat codes. They are, after all, an intrinsic aspect of GTA San Andreas.
This article lists all the GTA San Andreas cheat codes that are available to PS2 players.
GTA San Andreas Cheats for PS2 players:
- Health, Armor, and Money: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
- Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1
- Infinite Health: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle
- Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
- Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
- Weapon Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
- Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
- Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT
- Wanted Level Down: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
- Pedestrian Riot: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (cannot be disabled)
- Maximum Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT
- Maximum Respect: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, UP, L2, L2, L1, L1
- Maximum Sex Appeal: CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1
- Maximum Vehicle Stats: SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
- Night: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE.
- Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00: LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X
- Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE
- Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN
- Peds Attack (guns): X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1
- Perfect Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
GTA San Andreas had some of the best gems of all time, including incredibly fun ones that allowed players to spawn a jetpack and maximum muscle.