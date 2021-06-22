GTA San Andreas vs GTA Liberty City Stories on Android: File size, system requirements, and more compared

GTA San Andreas and GTA Liberty City Stories are both loved by the community.

GTA San Andreas is often hailed as the best Grand Theft Auto game by many. It had a vast open world, a good story and fun free roam.

GTA Liberty City stories served as a prequal to the iconic GTA 3 and fans were happy to be back in Liberty City. The game was previously a hand-held console exclusive and was later ported to the PlayStation 2.

Both games have now been ported to Android devices. In this article, we will compare the file size, system requirements and more of both these games.

GTA San Andreas vs GTA Liberty City Stories: The key differences

File Size

GTA SA Playstore page

San Andreas has a file size of 2.6 GB, but it is still recommended to keep 2.8GB free for smooth functioning.

Liberty City Stories has a smaller file size of 2 GB as the size of the world is smaller than San Andreas.

Rating

San Andreas has a rating of 4.0 stars out of 5. This is a very good rating for Android games on the Playstore.

Liberty City Stories has 3.7 stars out of 5. The lower rating might be due to bugs and performance issues.

GTA LCS Playstore page

System requirements

Both games require Android 7 or above to run, and they are both having issues running on Android 11 devices.

Both games on Android 11 devices constantly crash, corrupt saves and sometimes don't even open. These issues started around March 2021 and have still not been fixed by Rockstar.

Rockstar has said that they are aware of the issue's and will fix it. All players can do now is wait for Rockstar to patch the game.

Gameplay

San Andreas has the same gameplay as the PC and Console version except all the buttons are on-screen now.

Liberty City Stories also has the same kind of gameplay and control scheme as San Andreas. Liberty City Stories does have better driving than San Andreas.

It's better to use bluetooth controllers and gamepads for both games as the on-screen controls aren't good.

