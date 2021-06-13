GTA San Andreas vs GTA Vice City: Which game turned out to be a bigger hit for Rockstar Games?

GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City were both fairly successful titles for Rockstar Games. However, one of these fared better than the other.

Both these games came out in quick succession with only a 2-year gap between them. However, apart from the similarity in graphics, the games are miles apart from each other. GTA Vice City improved upon every aspect of GTA 3 and smoothed out all of the rough edges of its predecessor.

GTA San Andreas offered a slew of new features and enhancements, some of which were only reintroduced in GTA 5. Thus, it was quite a revolutionary game in its own right and steered the franchise towards a better direction.

GTA San Andreas vs GTA Vice City: Which game was more successful?

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City came out in 2002 for the PS2 and in 2003 for the Xbox and PCs. The game refined a lot of the flaws present in GTA 3 and introduced many new features.

Players could check the map and ride bikes for the first time, and driving, in general, felt a lot smoother. Vice City felt more alive than GTA 3's Liberty City with its improved graphics and 80s setting.

The game was highly praised, receiving multiple year-end awards, including 'Game of the Year' awards from numerous gaming publications. In addition, it became the highest-selling game of 2002, selling a total of over 17.5 million copies.

GTA Vice City set the standard for later video games, with its dynamic gameplay and soundtrack. Considered one of the best video games ever made, Vice City's popularity may see Rockstar bring it back to GTA 6.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas, the 7th installment in the series, was released in 2004 for the PS2 and in 2005 for the Xbox and Windows. It introduced a much larger map encompassing three cities and their surrounding regions.

A major change was the original plot, inspired by the 90s LA riots and gang rivalries. In addition, the gameplay had evolved significantly from previous titles, incorporating role-playing elements and customization.

Combat and driving were significantly enhanced, with a huge arsenal of weapons and over 200 vehicles. Along with the diverse story missions, the numerous side-missions and activities ensure a massive replayability value.

GTA San Andreas was a massive success, and its music, story, and gameplay were widely praised. With over 17.33 million copies sold, it remains the best-selling game on the PS2. As of 2011, the game has sold 27.5 million copies worldwide on all platforms, remaining the 2nd best-selling GTA game.

Conclusion

It's impossible to compare these two renowned games because of the differences between them. Both GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas have their own fanbases and are highly popular in their own right.

However, in terms of revenue, GTA San Andreas was undoubtedly more popular and profitable for Rockstar Games.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

