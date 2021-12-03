Ranking the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition villains in terms of quality

The GTA franchise is well-known for its characters, be it the protagonists, side characters, or the antagonists. The most notable ones are from the original GTA Trilogy, especially since some of them frequently appeared in the 3D Universe.

With the Definitive Edition Trilogy, things aren't any different, as these games are essentially remasters of the 3D Universe games. All the major characters have returned, albeit with minor graphical changes. This article ranks some of the major antagonists from all three games in the trilogy, according to their quality.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition antagonists ranked from worst to best

7) Catalina

Catalina is possibly the worst antagonist introduced in the GTA series. Her role in GTA 3 is barely noticeable, unlike GTA San Andreas, which develops her character greatly.

The only common link is that she is unlikeable in both games.

6) Ryder

Most GTA fans agree that Ryder feels a lot less developed as a character than he should have been. He is somewhat important in the storyline of GTA San Andreas near the beginning of the game, but soon becomes irrelevant.

He has a distinct personality which makes him stand out as a character, but not as an antagonist.

5) Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli only appears at the beginning and the end of GTA Vice City. However, it is difficult for players to forget about him as he repeatedly calls Tommy throughout the storyline. He's easily one of the most hated characters in the game.

4) Ricardo Diaz

Many players believe that Ricardo Diaz should've been the main antagonist of GTA Vice City. Apart from being a ruthless and paranoid cartel boss, he is also a shrewd and deceptive manipulator, who organizes the sabotage seen in the beginning of the game.

Because of his cult following, Rockstar decided to bring him back as the main antagonist in GTA Vice City Stories (the prequel to Vice City).

3) Lance Vance

Throughout GTA Vice City, Lance Vance is seen as a partner-in-crime to Tommy Vercetti. His betrayal near the very end of the game is both surprising and tragic. His personality made him a charmer, and he easily entertained players throughout the storyline.

2) Big Smoke

One of the greatest betrayals in the GTA series is when Big Smoke and Ryder are revealed to be the ones responsible for Beverly Johnson's murder. The revelation of Smoke's betrayal is one of the major turning points in the game.

He was initially seen as the Grove Street Families' most approachable member, who seemed to be supportive of CJ. In the end, his death seems more tragic than cathartic.

1) Officer Tenpenny

An antagonist voiced by none other than Samuel Jackson himself is undoubtedly going to be the best one ever. Officer Tenpenny is introduced to players at the very beginning of GTA San Andreas, and he looms large throughout the storyline, even when he's not present.

Despite being a cool and controlled person, Tenpenny is an intimidating presence whose boss-like demeanor doesn't feel out of place at all. His twisted sense of morality is perhaps the most intriguing aspect of his character.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

