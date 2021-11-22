5 issues with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that modders should focus on fixing

It has been over a week since the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and the feedback has been constructive to say the least.

Players have given up on trying to make Rockstar fix the game, so they have no choice but to look to modders to fix the mess Grove Street games made. This is kind of ironic, as Rockstar went after a lot of modders to get their mods taken down before the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Here are the issues with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that modders should fix.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition issues that modders should fix

5) Performance

For some reason, GTA Trilogy is having trouble maintaining a stable frame rate. It's embarrassing that a $60 dollar game can't even give players decent performance on high end PC's. It is worse on consoles, with constant frame rate drops and textures rendering in front of players.

Modders shouldn't have a hard time fixing the game's performance, as it isn't a demanding game by any standard.

4) Missing music

Okay, how is Rockstar calling this a "Definitive Edition" when a huge number of songs which made the original games so great, are missing. Removed tracks from the radio station include Billie Jean by Michael Jackson, Bark At The Moon by Ozzy Osbourne and I Don't Give A F*ck by 2Pac.

The tracks were removed because Rockstar didn't want to cough up money to renew licenses for these tracks.

Adding these tracks back to the game shouldn't be a hard task at all.

3) Rain

The rain in GTA Trilogy has been one of the biggest issues players have had with the game. Aside from looking like a bad Snapchat filter, the rain in the Definitive Edition makes the game absolutely unplayable.

It doesn't even interact with the environment most of the time and is even present when going under shelter, making it apparent that Grove Street Games simply slapped a poorly made rain filter on many sections of the games.

Modders should get on this one as soon as possible because many players would like to play the game without having a migraine.

2) Character models

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU The more I see of the GTA Trilogy the more I understand why Rockstar took down the fan remaster mods.

Yikes..

Even just playing the first 3 hours had some characters looking really bad. As I said, game ranges from like a 4 to 7 in quality, while the original is consistently a 6. The more I see of the GTA Trilogy the more I understand why Rockstar took down the fan remaster mods.Yikes..Even just playing the first 3 hours had some characters looking really bad. As I said, game ranges from like a 4 to 7 in quality, while the original is consistently a 6. https://t.co/KUYj1EvMJe

How did these character models even get approved? It is actually baffling that somebody at Rockstar saw these and went, "Yup, let's release this!"

Many character models look worse than the original, and that is when they work. Character models often appear disfigured with glitched-out limbs and mouth movements.

1) Broken Missions and Mini games

After hearing about all the other issues this game has, it is no surprise to learn that the game crashes when certain missions and mini-games are accessed. So many parts of the GTA Trilogy are unplayable.

Fixing this game should be Grove Street Games' and Rockstar's number one priority now, but it is more likely that modders will fix it before them.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod