GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition music artists list released

As the countdown to the GTA Trilogy nears zero, Rockstar has revealed the entire list of soundtracks for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. Unlike what most GTA fans expected, the GTA remasters are not going to cut more songs from the original soundtracks.

The soundtrack is the same as it was in the re-releases of the original GTA trilogy, which were the PS3/Xbox remasters and the Rockstar Games Launcher (RGL) versions. Here are all the musicians behind the songs featured in the GTA Trilogy.

List of all artists behind the GTA Trilogy soundtrack

Here's a complete list of music artists from all three games of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy:

1) GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Head Radio - Craig Conner, Allan Walker, Stuart Ross, Julie Wemyss.

- Craig Conner, Allan Walker, Stuart Ross, Julie Wemyss. Double Clef FM - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Giusepe Verdi, Gaetano Donizetti.

- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Giusepe Verdi, Gaetano Donizetti. K-JAH - Scientist.

- Scientist. Rise FM - Chris Walsh & Dave Beran, Shiver, R.R.D.S., Slyder.

- Chris Walsh & Dave Beran, Shiver, R.R.D.S., Slyder. Lips 106 - Craig Conner, Stuart Ross, Robert DeNegro.

- Craig Conner, Stuart Ross, Robert DeNegro. Game Radio - Reef, Royce Da 5’9″, Nature, JoJo Pellegrino, Pretty Ugly, Andy Thelusma, Black Rob, Agallah, Sean Price.

- Reef, Royce Da 5’9″, Nature, JoJo Pellegrino, Pretty Ugly, Andy Thelusma, Black Rob, Agallah, Sean Price. MSX FM - Calyx, Rascal & Klone, Ryme Tyme, Hex, Omni Trio, Aquasky, nCode, D. Kay, Dom, TJ Rizing.

- Calyx, Rascal & Klone, Ryme Tyme, Hex, Omni Trio, Aquasky, nCode, D. Kay, Dom, TJ Rizing. Flashback FM - Debbie Harry, Elizabeth Daily, Paul Engemann, Amy Holland.

2) GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Wildstyle - Trouble Funk, Davy DMX, Cybotron, Hashim, 2 Live Crew, Run-D.M.C, Mantronix, Whodini, Zapp & Roger, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Kurtis Blow, Man Parrish.

- Trouble Funk, Davy DMX, Cybotron, Hashim, 2 Live Crew, Run-D.M.C, Mantronix, Whodini, Zapp & Roger, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Kurtis Blow, Man Parrish. Flash FM - Hall and Oates, Wang Chung, Laura Brannigan, Go West, INXS, Bryan Adams, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, The Buggles, Aneka, Talk Talk, The Outfield, Joe Jackson, The Fixx.

- Hall and Oates, Wang Chung, Laura Brannigan, Go West, INXS, Bryan Adams, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, The Buggles, Aneka, Talk Talk, The Outfield, Joe Jackson, The Fixx. Fever 105 - The Whispers, Fat Larry's Band, Oliver Cheatham, The Pointer Sisters, René & Angela, Mary Jane Girls, Rick James, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Teena Marie, Mtume, Kool & the Gang, Indeep.

- The Whispers, Fat Larry's Band, Oliver Cheatham, The Pointer Sisters, René & Angela, Mary Jane Girls, Rick James, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Teena Marie, Mtume, Kool & the Gang, Indeep. V-Rock - Twisted Sister, Mötley Crüe, Love Fist, Iron Maiden, Tesla, Autograph, Megadeth, Anthrax, Slayer, Judas Priest, David Lee Roth.

- Twisted Sister, Mötley Crüe, Love Fist, Iron Maiden, Tesla, Autograph, Megadeth, Anthrax, Slayer, Judas Priest, David Lee Roth. Radio Espantoso - Cachao, Alpha Banditos, Tres Apenas Como Eso, Deodato, Mongo Santamaría, Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra, Unaesta, Lonnie Liston Smith, Deodato, Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra, Benny Moré, Tito Puente.

- Cachao, Alpha Banditos, Tres Apenas Como Eso, Deodato, Mongo Santamaría, Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra, Unaesta, Lonnie Liston Smith, Deodato, Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra, Benny Moré, Tito Puente. Emotion 98.3 - Foreigner, Squeeze, REO Speedwagon, Cutting Crew, Roxy Music, Toto, Mr. Mister, Jan Hammer, Night Ranger, Luther Vandross.

- Foreigner, Squeeze, REO Speedwagon, Cutting Crew, Roxy Music, Toto, Mr. Mister, Jan Hammer, Night Ranger, Luther Vandross. Wave 103 - Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Gary Numan, The Human League, Blondie, Nena, Kim Wilde, Tears for Fears, Corey Hart, ABC, A Flock of Seagulls, The Psychedelic Furs, Animotion, Spandau Ballet, Thomas Dolby, Romeo Void.

3) GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Playback FM - Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, Big Daddy Kane, Spoonie Gee, Masta Ace, Slick Rick, Public Enemy, Eric B. & Rakim, Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, Gang Starr, Biz Markie, Brand Nubian.

- Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, Big Daddy Kane, Spoonie Gee, Masta Ace, Slick Rick, Public Enemy, Eric B. & Rakim, Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, Gang Starr, Biz Markie, Brand Nubian. K-Rose - Jerry Reed, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Juice Newton, Statler Brothers, Asleep At The Wheel, The Desert Rose Band, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, Mickey Gilley, Ed Bruce, Merle Haggard, Whitey Shafer, Eddie Rabbitt.

- Jerry Reed, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Juice Newton, Statler Brothers, Asleep At The Wheel, The Desert Rose Band, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, Mickey Gilley, Ed Bruce, Merle Haggard, Whitey Shafer, Eddie Rabbitt. K-DST - Foghat, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Heart, Kiss, Toto, Rod Stewart, Humble Pie, Grand Funk Railroad, Lynyrd Skynyrd, America, The Who, Boston, David Bowie, Eddie Money, Billy Idol.

- Foghat, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Heart, Kiss, Toto, Rod Stewart, Humble Pie, Grand Funk Railroad, Lynyrd Skynyrd, America, The Who, Boston, David Bowie, Eddie Money, Billy Idol. Bounce FM - Dazz Band, Kool & the Gang, Cameo, MFSB, Johnny Harris, Ohio Players, The Isley Brothers, Zapp, Rick James, Ronnie Hudson and The Street People, George Clinton, Maze, Lakeside.

- Dazz Band, Kool & the Gang, Cameo, MFSB, Johnny Harris, Ohio Players, The Isley Brothers, Zapp, Rick James, Ronnie Hudson and The Street People, George Clinton, Maze, Lakeside. SF-UR - Joe Smooth and Anthony Thomas, 808 State, A Guy Called Gerald, Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle, Raze, Cultural Vibe, Jomanda, CeCe Rogers, Nightwriters, Mr. Fingers, Marshall Jefferson, Maurice, The Todd Terry Project, Fallout, Robert Owens, The 28th Street Crew.

- Joe Smooth and Anthony Thomas, 808 State, A Guy Called Gerald, Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle, Raze, Cultural Vibe, Jomanda, CeCe Rogers, Nightwriters, Mr. Fingers, Marshall Jefferson, Maurice, The Todd Terry Project, Fallout, Robert Owens, The 28th Street Crew. Radio Los Santos - Compton’s Most Wanted, Dr. Dre , Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, N.W.A., Ice Cube, Das EFX, Kid Frost, Cypress Hill, The D.O.C., Ice Cube, Eazy-E, Above the Law, Da Lench Mob.

- Compton’s Most Wanted, Dr. Dre , Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, N.W.A., Ice Cube, Das EFX, Kid Frost, Cypress Hill, The D.O.C., Ice Cube, Eazy-E, Above the Law, Da Lench Mob. Radio X - Helmet, Depeche Mode, Faith No More, Danzig, Living Colour, Primal Scream, Guns N’ Roses, L7, Soundgarden, Jane’s Addiction, The Stone Roses, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots.

- Helmet, Depeche Mode, Faith No More, Danzig, Living Colour, Primal Scream, Guns N’ Roses, L7, Soundgarden, Jane’s Addiction, The Stone Roses, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots. CSR 103.9 - SWV, Soul II Soul, Samuelle, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Guy, Aaron Hall, Boyz II Men, Bell Biv DeVoe, Today, Wreckx-n-Effect, Bobby Brown, En Vogue.

- SWV, Soul II Soul, Samuelle, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Guy, Aaron Hall, Boyz II Men, Bell Biv DeVoe, Today, Wreckx-n-Effect, Bobby Brown, En Vogue. K-JAH West - Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Augustus Pablo, Dennis Brown, Willi Williams, I-Roy, Toots & The Maytals, Dillinger, Pliers, Barrington Levy, Reggie Stepper, Black Uhuru, Max Romeo & The Upsetters.

- Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Augustus Pablo, Dennis Brown, Willi Williams, I-Roy, Toots & The Maytals, Dillinger, Pliers, Barrington Levy, Reggie Stepper, Black Uhuru, Max Romeo & The Upsetters. Master 98.3 - Maceo & The Macks, Harlem Underground Band, The Chakachas, Bob James, Booker T. & the MG’s, Bobby Byrd, Lyn Collins, War, Gloria Jones, Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul.

Edited by Danyal Arabi