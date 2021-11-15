Ranking the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition games on the basis of completion time

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is a collection of remastered versions of the original 3D Universe trilogy games. The plot and gameplay mechanics have essentially remained unchanged. The only changes were to the graphics and some quality of life improvements such as a better camera, radio/weapon selection wheels, and a GPS radar.

Hence, the time required to complete these games remains relatively the same. However, the instant restart option carried over from the mobile ports has made it easier to complete the new games. This article finds out if these minor changes may have influenced the length of each playthrough in the remastered GTA Trilogy.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition games ranked from shortest to longest

3) GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Total number of missions: 77. This consists of:

Story missions - 51

Phone missions - 17

Off-road missions - 4

RC missions - 4

Side mission - 1

GTA 3, which is the first installment in the 3D Universe Trilogy, is also the shortest of the three. On average, the storyline takes about 15 hours to complete. However, since it is also one of the most difficult, some players usually require a few more hours to complete it.

With the subtle improvements made in the Definitive Edition of the game, it is now much easier to complete. Finishing all missions in the game usually takes around 21 and a half hours. A completionist would require close to 41 hours to get 100% completion.

2) GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Total number of missions: 87. This consists of:

Story missions - 38

Asset missions - 19

Racing missions - 6

Phone missions - 5

Stadium missions - 3

Off-road missions - 4

RC missions - 3

Sparrow mission - 1

Side missions - 8

GTA Vice City is only slightly longer than GTA 3, but takes more or less a similar amount of time to complete. The main story takes about 19 hours on average, and finishing all the extras adds up to a total of 27 hours. It is longer than its predecessor by just a few hours.

The upgraded gameplay hasn't affected Vice City as much as it has for GTA 3. Players looking for 100% completion would take about 43 hours to do so.

1) GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Total number of missions: 105. This consists of:

Cutscenes (considered as missions) - 5

Story missions - 100

Side missions in GTA San Andreas are quite different from those in previous games, and there are far too many of them. Unlike in previous games, these are not divided into categories.

The majority of these, such as the Burglary side missions, aren't even considered missions. It takes around 31 hours or more to complete the main storyline, and around 46 hours for all the side missions.

The total time increases to 80 hours or so if players opt for 100% completion. GTA San Andreas seems to have been made easier with the updated features. However, it is still the lengthiest game in the franchise.

Note: These times were acquired from HowLongToBeat.com

