GTA Vice City Cheats: List of Cheat Codes for PC, PS4, and Xbox

The complete list of GTA Vice City cheats is still one of the most important things to know if one wants to enjoy the open-world game fully. Set in the fictional Miami-based city, players take control of Tommy Vercetti and complete various missions to become the new criminal kingpin. While one of the aspirin cheat codes is the most important one to remember, others are also very useful for completing some of the toughest missions of the Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Whether players want to get into a tank and bomb their way out of a difficult situation, remove Wanted Level, or experience a flying car, there's something for everyone in the GTA Vice City cheats list for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The collection contains almost all the necessities that one can expect from traditional cheating methods .

The article lists all of the available GTA Vice City cheat codes that still work in 2024 on all major gaming platforms.

The following cheats for GTA Vice City must be accessed by following the below-mentioned command on the controller/keyboard compatible with the gaming platform:

1) GTA Vice City Cheats PC:

Here's a list of all GTA Vice City Cheats for PC gamers that can still be used in 2024:

MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers

Aggressive Drivers NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons

All heavy weapons THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons

All light weapons PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons

All medium weapons CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather

Stormy Weather ALOVELYDAY - Sunny

Sunny ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds

Dense Clouds APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds/clear

Light Clouds/clear CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather

Foggy Weather ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King

Play as Hilary King MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg

Play as Ken Rosenberg LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance

Play as Lance Vance WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)

Play as Love Fist character (Dick) ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)

Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent) FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes

Play as Mercedes ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy

Play as Phil Cassidy CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz

Play as Ricardo Diaz IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli

Play as Sonny Forelli STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes

Change Skin/Clothes DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter

Makes Tommy fatter PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor

Full Armor ASPIRINE - Full Health

Full Health IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black

All cars are black AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink

All cars are pink GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green

All traffic lights are green ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide

Commit Suicide LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level

Decrease Wanted Level YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level

Raise Wanted Level AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time

Fast boats can fly for short periods of time CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns

Girls Carry Guns FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You

Ladies Man, Women Follow You ONSPEED - Makes everything faster

Makes everything faster BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower

Makes everything slower CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette

Makes you smoke a cigarette BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars

Blow up nearby cars SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water

Cars can drive/hover over water COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly

Cars can fly WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible

Only the wheels of a car are visible OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns

Peds Carry Guns NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You

Peds Hate You FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot

Peds Riot GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling

Perfect Handling CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)

Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars) LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up the game clock

Speed up the game clock LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels

Sportscars have big wheels TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger

Spawn a Bloodring Banger GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2

Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2 BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie

Spawn a Caddie GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer

Spawn a Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2

Spawn a Hotring Racer #2 PANZER - Spawn a Rhino

Spawn a Rhino THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse

Spawn a Romero's Hearse GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo

Spawn a Sabre Turbo RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster

Spawn a Trashmaster ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo

ASPIRIN is one of those GTA Vice City cheats that players should note down as it would be used more frequently throughout the gameplay.

2) GTA Vice City Cheats PS4 and PS5:

The following is a complete list of all GTA Vice City Cheats for PS4 and PS5 users in 2024:

All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated) Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated) Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2 Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1 Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1 Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2 Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2 Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn A Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Stormy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle Very Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

3) GTA Vice City Cheats for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S:

Xbox gamers can rely on the following GTA Vice City Cheats list to enhance their gameplay:

Weapon Set 1 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Weapon Set 2 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←

R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ← Weapon Set 3 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓

R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓ Full Health - R, Black, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R, Black, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full Armor - R, Black, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R, Black, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Increase Wanted Level by 2 - R, R, B, Black, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →

R, R, B, Black, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → Lower Wanted Level to 0 - R, R, B, Black, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

R, R, B, Black, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Suicide - →, White, ↓, R, ←, ←, R, L, White, L

→, White, ↓, R, ←, ←, R, L, White, L Speed Up Gameplay - Y, ↑, →, ↓, White, L, A

Y, ↑, →, ↓, White, L, A Slow Down Gameplay - Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, Black, R

Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, Black, R Quick Clock - B, B, L, X, L, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y

B, B, L, X, L, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y Spawn Tank - B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y

B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y Spawn Bloodring Banger - ↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, X, White

↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, X, White Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger - ↓, R, B, White, White, A, R, L, ←, ←

↓, R, B, White, White, A, R, L, ←, ← Spawn Sabre Turbo - →, White, ↓, White, White, A, R, L, B, ←

→, White, ↓, White, White, A, R, L, B, ← Spawn Hotring Racer - R, B, Black, →, L, White, A, A, X, R

R, B, Black, →, L, White, A, A, X, R Spawn Alt Hotring Racer - Black, L, B, →, L, R, →, ↑, B, Black

Black, L, B, →, L, R, →, ↑, B, Black Spawn Hearse - ↓, Black, ↓, R, White, ←, R, L, ←, →

↓, Black, ↓, R, White, ←, R, L, ←, → Spawn Limo - Black, ↑, White, ←, ←, R, L, B, →

Black, ↑, White, ←, ←, R, L, B, → Spawn Trashmaster - B, R, B, R, ←, ←, R, L, B, →

B, R, B, R, ←, ←, R, L, B, → Spawn Caddie - B, L, ↑, R, White, A, R, L, B, A

B, L, ↑, R, White, A, R, L, B, A Flying Boats - Black, B, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, A, Y

Black, B, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, A, Y Nearby Vehicles Explode - Black, White, R, L, White, Black, X, Y, B, Y, White, L

Black, White, R, L, White, Black, X, Y, B, Y, White, L Road Rage - Black, B, R, White, ←, R, L, Black, White

Black, B, R, White, ←, R, L, Black, White Pink Cars - B, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, →, A

B, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, →, A Black Cars - B, White, ↑, R, ←, A, R, L, ←, B

B, White, ↑, R, ←, A, R, L, ←, B Flying Vehicles - Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓ Handling Buff - Y, R, R, ←, R, L, Black, L

Y, R, R, ←, R, L, Black, L All Traffic Lights Green - →, R, ↑, White, White, ←, R, L, R, R

→, R, ↑, White, White, ←, R, L, R, R Amphibious Cars - →, Black, B, R, White, X, R, Black

→, Black, B, R, White, X, R, Black Invisible Cars - Y, L, Y, Black, X, L, L

Y, L, Y, Black, X, L, L Big Wheels - R, A, Y, →, Black, A, ↑, ↓, A

R, A, Y, →, Black, A, ↑, ↓, A Ricardo Skin - L, White, R, Black, ↓, L, Black, White

L, White, R, Black, ↓, L, Black, White Lance Skin - B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, L

B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, L Ken Skin - →, L, ↑, White, L, →, R, L, A, R

→, L, ↑, White, L, →, R, L, A, R Hilary Skin - R, B, Black, L, →, R, L, A, Black

R, B, Black, L, →, R, L, A, Black Jezz Skin - ↓, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A

↓, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A Dick Skin - R, White, Black, L, →, Black, ←, A, X, L

R, White, Black, L, →, Black, ←, A, X, L Phil Skin - →, R, ↑, Black, L, →, R, L ,→, B

→, R, ↑, Black, L, →, R, L ,→, B Sonny Skin - B, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A

B, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A Mercedes Skin - Black, L, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, B, Y

Black, L, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, B, Y Random Outfit - →, →, ←, ↑, L, White, ←, ↑, ↓, →

→, →, ←, ↑, L, White, ←, ↑, ↓, → Riot - ↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, Black, R, White, L

↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, Black, R, White, L Hostile Pedestrians - ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, Black, R, White, White

↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, Black, R, White, White Armed Pedestrians - Black, R, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓

Black, R, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓ Armed Female Pedestrians - →, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, L, A

→, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, L, A Ladies' Man - B, A, L, L, Black, A, A, B, Y

B, A, L, L, Black, A, A, B, Y Sunny Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, ↓

Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, ↓ Cloudy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, Y

Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, Y Very Cloudy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, X

Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, X Foggy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, A

Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, A Rainy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, B

Most of the aforementioned GTA Vice City cheats must work on the Definitive Edition of the game as well.

