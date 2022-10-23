GTA Vice City Cheats: List of Cheat Codes for PC, PS4, and Xbox

The complete list of GTA Vice City cheats is still one of the most important things to know if one wants to enjoy the open-world game fully. Set in the fictional Miami-based city, players take control of Tommy Vercetti and complete various missions to become the new criminal kingpin. While one of the aspirin cheat codes is the most important one to remember, others are also very useful for completing some of the toughest missions of the Grand Theft Auto Vice City.
Whether players want to get into a tank and bomb their way out of a difficult situation, remove Wanted Level, or experience a flying car, there's something for everyone in the GTA Vice City cheats list for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The collection contains almost all the necessities that one can expect from traditional cheating methods .
The article lists all of the available GTA Vice City cheat codes that still work in 2024 on all major gaming platforms.
GTA Vice City Cheats: All Grand Theft Auto Vice City cheat codes
The following cheats for GTA Vice City must be accessed by following the below-mentioned command on the controller/keyboard compatible with the gaming platform:
1) GTA Vice City Cheats PC:
Here's a list of all GTA Vice City Cheats for PC gamers that can still be used in 2024:
- MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers
- NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons
- THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons
- PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons
- CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather
- ALOVELYDAY - Sunny
- ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds
- APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds/clear
- CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather
- ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King
- MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg
- LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance
- WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)
- ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)
- FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes
- ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy
- CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz
- IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli
- STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes
- DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter
- PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor
- ASPIRINE - Full Health
- IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black
- AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink
- GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green
- ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide
- LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level
- YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level
- AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time
- CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns
- FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You
- ONSPEED - Makes everything faster
- BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower
- CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette
- BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars
- SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water
- COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly
- WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible
- OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns
- NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You
- FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot
- GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling
- CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)
- LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up the game clock
- LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels
- TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger
- GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2
- BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie
- GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer
- GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2
- PANZER - Spawn a Rhino
- THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse
- GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo
- RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster
- ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo
ASPIRIN is one of those GTA Vice City cheats that players should note down as it would be used more frequently throughout the gameplay.
2) GTA Vice City Cheats PS4 and PS5:
The following is a complete list of all GTA Vice City Cheats for PS4 and PS5 users in 2024:
- All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X
- Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
- Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)
- Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)
- Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
- Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
- Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
- Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
- Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
- Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
- Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn A Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
- Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Stormy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Very Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
3) GTA Vice City Cheats for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S:
Xbox gamers can rely on the following GTA Vice City Cheats list to enhance their gameplay:
- Weapon Set 1 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Weapon Set 2 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←
- Weapon Set 3 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓
- Full Health - R, Black, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Full Armor - R, Black, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Increase Wanted Level by 2 - R, R, B, Black, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
- Lower Wanted Level to 0 - R, R, B, Black, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓
- Suicide - →, White, ↓, R, ←, ←, R, L, White, L
- Speed Up Gameplay - Y, ↑, →, ↓, White, L, A
- Slow Down Gameplay - Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, Black, R
- Quick Clock - B, B, L, X, L, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y
- Spawn Tank - B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y
- Spawn Bloodring Banger - ↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, X, White
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger - ↓, R, B, White, White, A, R, L, ←, ←
- Spawn Sabre Turbo - →, White, ↓, White, White, A, R, L, B, ←
- Spawn Hotring Racer - R, B, Black, →, L, White, A, A, X, R
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer - Black, L, B, →, L, R, →, ↑, B, Black
- Spawn Hearse - ↓, Black, ↓, R, White, ←, R, L, ←, →
- Spawn Limo - Black, ↑, White, ←, ←, R, L, B, →
- Spawn Trashmaster - B, R, B, R, ←, ←, R, L, B, →
- Spawn Caddie - B, L, ↑, R, White, A, R, L, B, A
- Flying Boats - Black, B, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, A, Y
- Nearby Vehicles Explode - Black, White, R, L, White, Black, X, Y, B, Y, White, L
- Road Rage - Black, B, R, White, ←, R, L, Black, White
- Pink Cars - B, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, →, A
- Black Cars - B, White, ↑, R, ←, A, R, L, ←, B
- Flying Vehicles - Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓
- Handling Buff - Y, R, R, ←, R, L, Black, L
- All Traffic Lights Green - →, R, ↑, White, White, ←, R, L, R, R
- Amphibious Cars - →, Black, B, R, White, X, R, Black
- Invisible Cars - Y, L, Y, Black, X, L, L
- Big Wheels - R, A, Y, →, Black, A, ↑, ↓, A
- Ricardo Skin - L, White, R, Black, ↓, L, Black, White
- Lance Skin - B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, L
- Ken Skin - →, L, ↑, White, L, →, R, L, A, R
- Hilary Skin - R, B, Black, L, →, R, L, A, Black
- Jezz Skin - ↓, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A
- Dick Skin - R, White, Black, L, →, Black, ←, A, X, L
- Phil Skin - →, R, ↑, Black, L, →, R, L ,→, B
- Sonny Skin - B, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A
- Mercedes Skin - Black, L, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, B, Y
- Random Outfit - →, →, ←, ↑, L, White, ←, ↑, ↓, →
- Riot - ↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, Black, R, White, L
- Hostile Pedestrians - ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, Black, R, White, White
- Armed Pedestrians - Black, R, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓
- Armed Female Pedestrians - →, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, L, A
- Ladies' Man - B, A, L, L, Black, A, A, B, Y
- Sunny Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, ↓
- Cloudy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, Y
- Very Cloudy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, X
- Foggy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, A
- Rainy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, B
Most of the aforementioned GTA Vice City cheats must work on the Definitive Edition of the game as well.