5 GTA Vice City gameplay features that have been enhanced in the remastered Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has several quality of life improvements that make it better than the original game. Although the game is severely buggy, these enhancements are a welcome change that makes gameplay more intuitive.

This article lists a few of the changes to the existing gameplay mechanics that have been introduced in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: features that make the new game easier and fun to play

5) Better camera movement

All three games in the Definitive Edition trilogy have an updated camera movement scheme similar to the original GTA San Andreas. Players are no longer forced to use the restrictive cameras of the older games.

This is especially helpful in GTA 3, but Vice City also benefits from the change. Among other things, it makes driving around much easier.

4) Aiming

The control scheme for the Definitive Edition games has been imported from GTA 5. While this does not mean that player movement or combat is similar to the HD Universe, it makes aiming more intuitive.

Players can zoom in while aiming, and a unique feature is that the targets will be highlighted.

3) Radio/Weapons selection wheel

The selection wheel feature from GTA 5 has been added to the Definitive Edition games for both radio stations and weapons. It is now much easier to switch between radio stations or weapons, as the game slows down to a crawl when the wheel is brought up.

This also helps in combat, as players won't need to waste precious seconds choosing the required weapon.

2) GPS radar

The navigation system has been vastly improved in the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy. Players now have a GPS navigation system, much like in HD Universe games.

Setting up a waypoint will now show the exact directions, both on the map and the radar. Vice City has a relatively straightforward map that is easy to memorize. However, such a feature is still quite beneficial as it saves time.

1) Mission restart

Perhaps the most vital feature introduced in the Definitive Edition Trilogy is the ability to restart a mission instantly. Players don't need to go all the way to the mission marker and replay all the cutscenes upon restarting a mission.

Missions like the Demolition Man in GTA Vice City will surely be less frustrating to complete.

