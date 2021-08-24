When GTA Vice City was released back in 2002, it reached global acclaim. The game was a huge success all over the world. Players still love many things about GTA Vice City.

The game showcases iconic visuals and an intense storyline. Tommy Vercetti is known to be one of the most violent, street-smart and out-spoken characters in all of the GTA series.

One of the most attractive features of GTA Vice City will always be its cheats. The cheats in GTA Vice City make the game much more dynamic and exciting to play.

There are a lot of types of cheats in GTA Vice City that let players modify the environment, get out of trouble, and of course, spawn incredible vehicles.

GTA Vice City vehicle cheats for PC: All you need to know

There are many cheats in GTA Vice City that let players spawn a large variety of vehicles. Here are all the possible vehicles that players can spawn with cheats:

AMERICAHELICOPTER

Players can spawn a Hunter helicopter by typing AMERICAHELICOPTER in the game. This helicopter is weaponized and can help players fly across the map with ease.

TRAVELINSTYLE

This cheat helps players spawn a rally car in the game. Players can type the chat TRAVELINSTYLE to spawn a Bloodring Banger which is a fast advertised Rally car.

GETTHEREQUICKLY

Players can spawn the second variant of the Bloodring banger by typing GETTHEREQUICKLY in the freeroam of GTA Vice City. This is a different styled Bloodring Banger with a few different stickers on it.

BETTERTHANWALKING

Players can spawn a Caddie by typing the cheat BETTERTHANWALKING in GTA Vice City. The Caddie is basically a golf cart of GTA Vice City.

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

The hotring racer is a fast race car that players can spawn in GTA Vice City by typing GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED.

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Another cheat that players can use to spawn a fast race car is GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST, with this cheat players can spawn the second variant of the hotring racer.

PANZER

If players are looking to cause mayhem and wreak havoc on the city, they can type PANZER to spawn a Rhino tank in the game.

GETTHEREFAST

Typing GETTHEREFAST in GTA Vice City spawns the fastest car in the game. Players can spawn the Sabre Turbo by using this cheat.

THELASTRIDE

Players can use the cheat THELASTRIDE to spawn a Romero’s Hearse. This car is used in GTA to transport the deceased.

RUBBISHCAR

Sometimes players don't want a fancy car and would like to drive a vehicle purely for fun, at such times players can Spawn a Trashmaster by typing in RUBBISHCAR.

ROCKANDROLLCAR

Players can use the cheat ROCKNROLLCAR to spawn Love Fist’s Limo. This limo is a modified stretch that is used by the band Love Fist in GTA Vice City.

Edited by R. Elahi