How to build Johnny Silverhand's Porsche from Cyberpunk 2077 in GTA Online

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners is all about cars, and Rockstar Games has put in a lot of love for the fresh additions to GTA Online's car roster. One of the most beloved cars added to the game is the Pfister Comet S2, which is an almost identical replica of the 2019 Porsche 911 (Porsche 992). While Rockstar Games has added extensive customization options for the Pfister Comet S2, players will be glad to hear that Rockstar Games has paid homage to Cyberpunk 2077 with a Johnny Silverhand livery.

How to build Johnny Silverhand's Porsche in GTA Online

Johnny Silverhand's Porsche recreated in GTA (Image via Just Jake Club, YouTube)

“This isn't just a fast car. It's a car with the kind of reputation that no amount of targeted advertising can buy. So, when some people see a Comet they make a wish. Others run screaming for cover, prophesying doom, destruction, and crippling medical expenses. Either way, you made an impression.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

While the Comet S2 is a lot more modern than Johnny Silverhand's Porsche, the liveries and customization of the vehicle bring it fairly close to the original. The 'Rock n Roll Legends' Livery is the key ingredient needed to recreate Silverhand's Porsche. Featuring the same red stripe and decals plastered on the side, the livery is a dead ringer for Johnny's Porsche and even features text on the spoiler for added detail.

List of Modifications needed

1) Front Bumper - Backdate Comet SR Bumper

2) Rear Bumper- Backdate Rear Bumper

3) Headlight Covers- Yellow Lenses

4) Plate Holder- Remove Front Plate

5) Sunstrip- Standard Sunstrip

6) Exhaust- Turbo Exhausts 2

7) Side Skirts- Street Skirts

8) Livery- Rock n Roll Legends

9) Primary Color- Brushed Aluminum

10) Secondary Color- Brushed Gold

11) Trim Color- Bleached Brown

12) Spoilers- Backdate Decklid

13) Wheel, Rim Type- Muscle, Dukes

Performance upgrades are up to the player and can be applied based on their budget.

