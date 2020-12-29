How to check GTA Online's server status?

GTA Online is a wonderfully exciting online multiplayer game in which a player can sink countless hours into.

When the game is at its best, the player will be spending hours upon hours simply doing VIP/CEO work or getting together with friends to carry out elaborate Heists.

The options are limitless in the game as it can be as much or as less of a social experience as a player wants in GTA Online. However, much like most online multiplayer games, the player can sometimes be left hanging with the servers not being online.

The servers can be down for various reasons, most often for maintenance, and all the player can do is simply wait and hope for a quick return.

Checking GTA Online's server status

Image via Rockstar Support

Visit Rockstar Support on this link to check if any of Rockstar's services are currently facing any issues or not.

Rockstar Games offers a relatively reliable method to check the service status of many of its services and games, including GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

The website might not always be accurate in representing the real-time status of the servers, but it is still a decent way to check if the servers are down for maintenance.

The site is updated quite frequently and should accurately represent the service status most of the time. However, if it does not, the best bet for the player is to simply wait and try again after a while instead of trying to tinker with the console or PC's network settings.

GTA Online players can concurrently avail their holiday bonuses, including a free Brioso 300 from SSA Super Autos. Rockstar has also dropped another new car as part of the drip-feed style content drop for the Cayo Perico Heist DLC.

The Itali RSX is available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online.