How to claim the Dinka Veto Classic for free in GTA Online: Heist Challenge reward

Rockstar will be giving out the Dinka Veto Classic for free as a reward for GTA Online's Heist Challenge.

GTA Online fans really know how to show up and blitz through any challenges set by Rockstar, as evidenced by the recent Heist Challenge.

In a bid to raise excitement for the then-upcoming Cayo Perico Heist DLC, Rockstar put out the Heist Challenge and dared the community to steal GTA$100 billion in Heists.

Players not only managed to reach the $100 billion mark but obliterate the target in the period set by Rockstar. Within a week, GTA Online players managed to steal upwards GTA$1 trillion, which shows how active the game's player base is.

Rockstar decided to reward not just players who took part in the Heist but also the other GTA Online players at large for their continued support for the game. With the Cayo Perico Heist DLC, Rockstar will be giving players a chance to claim an interesting new vehicle in the game.

Claiming the Dinka Veto Classic for free in GTA Online

Congratulations to the incredible GTA Online community for obliterating the GTA$100 Billion challenge last week, taking GTA Online Heist Finales down to the tune of over GTA$1 TRILLION. Stay tuned for details on your rewards. https://t.co/UHSx0FR5Cy — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

This new vehicle is probably one of the most interesting pieces of automobile engineering players can have in their Garage in GTA Online. The Dinka Veto Classic is a go-kart that looks like a great addition to the otherwise physically imposing line of vehicles in the game.

"Thanks to the GTA Online community coming together to blitz The Heist Challenge last month. All GTA Online players who play between December 18th – 20th can head over to Southern San Andreas Super Autos to claim the new Dinka Veto Classic for free and to keep. Be sure to pick up the Veto Classic this weekend before it goes up for sale on December 21st."

Advertisement

According to Rockstar Newswire, players can easily claim their free go-kart by simply playing GTA Online between December 18th to December 20th. Players can then head to Southern San Andreas Super Autos to claim their Dinka Veto Classic for no price at all.

Players can claim the free vehicle only this weekend lest they want to pay for the same when it goes up for sale come December 21st.