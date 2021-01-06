How to collect gold when playing solo in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist is extremely appealing for players as it is also available to play as a solo mission.

One of the biggest obstacles that stand in the way of GTA Online players is the fact that matchmaking seems to take an eternity to find players that can hold their own.

More often than not, players will either spend a good amount of time in the lobby, waiting for it to be populated or simply be paired up with beginners who have no clue as to how to go about a heist. Therefore, at the expense of a smaller take in the reward, players would much rather settle by doing the Cayo Perico Heist solo in GTA Online.

Fortunately, some crafty players seem to have found a way to loot gold bars from El Rubio's compound.

Steps to collect gold when playing solo in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

Normally, the gold bars are locked behind doors that require a dual keycard system, for which the player requires a crew.

When near the door, Pavel will remark that they should come back to the spot with a crew and loot what's behind the door.

However, it seems like with speed, accuracy and a good dash of luck, players can barge their way through the flimsy wooden door and cop a few gold bars along with a painting.

Advertisement

Follow these steps to have a chance at getting behind the door:

Abandon stealth and start shooting up the place once inside El Rubio's compound. Approach one of the main courtyards with the Dual Keycard door. Shoot at the room so that the guard inside opens the door. Rush and take down the guard once inside the room. Loot the gold and the painting

It is advisable to play this part in first-person as movement speed is increased by quite a lot. At the expense of a smaller FOV, players in GTA Online will be able to move faster than usual when playing in first-person.

Keep in mind that the loot bag fills up quite easily. Players will only be able to carry a certain amount before it becomes full, and they will not be able to loot any other secondary targets.

Therefore, in order to fully maximize one's loot in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist, players must have a full crew. This way, they will be able to loot more secondary targets.