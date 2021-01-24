How to customize the Vapid Peyote in GTA Online

With GTA Online, Rockstar Games has been able to set all-new standards for what players can expect from vehicles in an open-world game.

With each significant title update, Rockstar injects new motor energy into the game through new vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Whether it be high-performance and utility-oriented vehicles like the Pegassi Toreador or ridiculous stunt machines like the Vapid Slamtruck, GTA Online is always fun.

However, there are very few cars that can go toe-to-toe with the Vapid Peyote in terms of sheer looks and class. The Vapid Peyote is one of the best-looking cars in GTA Online, and customizing it is a whole lot of fun.

How can players customize the Vapid Peyote in GTA Online?

To customize the Vapid Peyote, the vehicle first needs to be bought from Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online for a measly $38,000. After this, players can spend some more money and upgrade to the Vapid Peyote Custom before going down with customizations.

Benny's Original Motor Works has fantastic customization options that make the Vapid Peyote Custom an amazing-looking vehicle in GTA Online. From interiors to fantastic liveries, there are a ton of cool aesthetics that players can apply to their Vapid Peyote Custom.

Liveries for the Vapid Peyote Custom:

Pristine: $28,800

Misty: $30,600

Green Dash: $32,400

Hotshot: $34,200

Tribalistic: $36,000

Plasma: $36,900

Ace of Spades: $37,800

Royalty: $38,700

Tranquility: $39,600

Hellfire: $40,500

While the looks are definitely why players will be buying the Vapid Peyote, the vehicle is not that big of a slouch in the performance category either.

In terms of handling, the Vapid Peyote Custom controls as well as a very heavy school bus but has decent acceleration and top speed.

While it is far from the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, it simply doesn't get prettier than the Peyote.