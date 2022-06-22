How to download GTA San Andreas for Windows 10: Link, storage requirements, and more

GTA San Andreas has undoubtedly been one of the evergreen games of the GTA universe since its release in 2004. It is the seventh title in the series, which was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. Rockstar has added some real-life events to make the game more interesting and maintain the flow of the storyline.

Players should note that the traditional version of the game is no longer available to download as Rockstar Games has released a new upgraded version called GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

The Definitive Edition is bundled in the GTA: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which includes Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City. That said, let’s learn more about the game and how to download it.

Everything you need to know about GTA San Andreas: The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: The Definitive Edition has improved graphics and modern gameplay enhancements compared to the original. The developers have also ensured that players do not miss the old experience of San Andreas by maintaining the classic look and feel of the original version.

The enhancements and changes that make the Definitive Edition unique are stated below:

Modern controls and gameplay features:

Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation

Updated Weapons and Radio Station selection wheels

The ability to immediately restart a failed mission

Platform-specific features:

NVIDIA DLSS (AI technology that increases graphic performance) support for PCs

Across-the-board visual enhancements with a 3D universe aesthetic:

Improved visual fidelity

High-resolution textures for characters, weapons, vehicles, roads, and more

Detailed shadows and reflections

New lighting and environmental upgrades

How to get GTA San Andreas: The Definitive Edition on Windows 10?

Here is a step-by-step guide that should be followed to install the game on Windows 10:

Visit the official store of Rockstar Games.

In the search tab, type San Andreas or Trilogy Definitive Edition and search.

Once the search results are displayed, users should ensure that the platform selected should be PC.

Click the buy now option to sign in and get the definitive edition.

Alternatively, players can also download the game from the Rockstar Games Launcher.

What are the requirements to install the game on a PC?

While installing the version, players must ensure their system’s capability to properly run the game. The requirements are mentioned below:

Here are the minimum requirements that should be fulfilled to install the game:

OS - Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor - Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300 Memory - 8GB

8GB Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB Disk - 45GB

These are some of the recommended and essential requirements at the maximum level to provide the best experience in the game:

OS - Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor - Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory - 16GB

16GB Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Disk - 45GB

Players can play the original yet upgraded version of San Andreas by purchasing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The game gives a genre-defining classic experience once again that players can still enjoy until the release of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

