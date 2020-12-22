How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Grand Theft Auto is arguably the most popular gaming franchise of all time. The latest installment, GTA 5, was released in 2013 and is still going strong. One of the reasons behind the tremendous popularity of the game is the Online mode.

Some users desire to play GTA 5 on their mobile devices. However, the game isn’t available for smartphones. But gamers can mirror and play GTA 5 using Steam Link and PS Remote Play.

This article provides a detailed guide to play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link.

Download and play GTA 5 on Android with Steam Link

Steam Link on Google Play Store

Users can follow the steps below to mirror GTA 5 using Steam Link:

Step 1: They have to download the Steam Link application on their device. They can click on this link to visit the Google Play Store page of the app.

Step 2: Players then have to pair the mobile device to the Steam app on the PC/laptop.

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: They can tap the ‘Start Playing’ button after the device is paired. The screen will soon be transitioned to the ‘Big Picture Mode,’ and their PC/laptop will be mirrored on the phone.

Step 4: Finally, they can choose GTA 5 from the Steam Library and click the ‘Play’ button.

The game will soon commence, and users can enjoy playing GTA 5 on their mobile devices.

(Note: Players must have a PC/laptop capable of running GTA 5, and the game should be running on their screens. Users would also require a good internet connection and a decent mobile phone connected to the same network to mirror the game using Steam Link.)

