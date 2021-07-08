How to farm money in GTA Online this week with 3x Freemode Event and 2x Survival Mode bonuses

Another week, another set of GTA Online bonuses. This week, Rockstar Games has enabled a 3x bonus on Freemode Events and a 2x bonus on Survival Mode events.

For players tired of the regular business and heist grind, these events serve as one of the more refreshing activities to participate in. Here's how to capitalize on GTA Online's bonuses for the week of 07/08 and farm cash easily.

GTA Online Money Farming guide for 07/08/21

3x money and RP on Survival mode

Unlocked at level 15, Survival mode invites are handed out to players by Ron. To make every other survival map available, players must first complete the Industrial Plant survival as a tutorial.

After completing this, players can play any of the survival maps, including the 7 new ones that have dropped this week.

The rules of Survival are as follows:

Between 1 and 4 players must defend their location against waves of attacking NPCs. Each wave escalates in difficulty (NPC armament and behaviour).

If a player dies, they must spectate the other players who are alive and will respawn at the start of the next wave. If all the players die in one round before reaching the end of wave 10, the Survival event ends and players are paid proportionately depending on the wave reached. If players complete all 10 waves, they will receive $30,000 each and an Unnatural Selection achievement/trophy.

Considering the 3x bonus this week, players stand to earn GTA $90,000 per Survival game.

2. Freemode Events

Freemode events are available to all players who log into GTA Online this week. The randomly selected events occur in every session that a player joins, provided there are enough players. Here's a list of every Freemode Event that still runs in GTA Online:

Air Checkpoints

Business Battles

Checkpoints

Criminal Damage

Hold the Wheel

Hot Property

Hunt the Beast

Kill List

King of the Castle

Penned In

If players are having a hard time getting into Freemode Events, switching sessions gives them a chance to find one each time (players must be in public sessions).

While waiting for Freemode events, players should attempt the time trials for this week to also earn an easy GTA $200,000.

