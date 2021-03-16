How to get an attack helicopter in GTA Online?

Once a player is done with the tutorial in GTA Online, they are simply gunning for the opportunity to jump right into Freemode and let chaos reign. However, they will soon realize that without the right tools, weapons, and vehicles, GTA Online is a nightmarish hellscape.

The game feels like it takes sadistic pleasure out of a beginner's struggle to find their footing in the game and gasp for breath every 10 minutes. The quick fix to this is to usually grind in Adversary Modes, races, and other PvP match types that put players on equal footing.

The next logical step is to save up enough cash by doing contact missions to buy oneself a high-end apartment and get started with heists. After which, players will see the clubhouse or a similar property as a viable way to run a business and generate income in GTA Online.

However, one of the most useful tools in the game, an attack chopper, will make life exponentially easier.

Getting an attack helicopter in GTA Online

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is easily one of the best purchases one can ever make in GTA Online. Not only is the chopper extremely fast, but it is also loaded with all sorts of great weaponry that makes it an offensive powerhouse.

On top of that, it is one of the most mobile vehicles in the game, allowing the player to dart across the map and complete various objectives and missions. The Buzzard comes in great use when trying to do VIP/CEO work or Supply/Sell missions for one's business in GTA Online.

For one, it ensures that the player's business activities aren't disrupted by enemy players' activities as they can simply take to the air, away from the reign of the Oppressor MKII.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is available in Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,750,000. To buy the chopper, follow the steps given below:

Pull up the in-game phone (D-Pad on the PS4/Xbox, Tab (Default) on PC) Select Internet Select Warstock Cache and Carry from the homepage Look for the Buzzard Purchase and select the delivery location of the Buzzard

The Buzzard does not require a hangar to be stored as it can be accessed by the Pegasus Lifestyle Management for a small fee. However, it is advised to have a hangar around for being able to turn it into a Personal Aircraft.