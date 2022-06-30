How to get a cop outfit in GTA Online with the latest glitch (2022)

Part of GTA Online's success can be attributed to the various updates that the title receives from time to time. Players often take advantage of glitches present in the game.

One such incident happened where a player equipped himself with the cop outfit in GTA Online. Even though the game does not have such an outfit for players to keep anymore, it was surprising yet intriguing to see. With that being said, let's learn exactly what happened and how to get the outfit in 2022.

GTA Online is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic titles in the entire franchise. Even after almost a decade of its release, players worldwide find themselves hooked on the game.

A guide to exploiting the Cop Outfit glitch in GTA Online

The LSPD Cop uniform was made available in the game as part of the Prison Break - Station setup mission, where players in the ’station' team have to dress up as cops to steal a prison bus schedule. But with the Gunrunning update, Rockstar had the outfit removed from the player’s saved outfits, which were obtained by exploiting the glitches.

However, someone has found a way to get the outfit again. Redditor SOFLYSOJOE recently posted a process that players can use to do so. Detailed instructions regarding the same are listed after the post.

Players can follow these simple steps to get the cop outfit in GTA Online:

Players can hit the start button and go to 'Online' from the tabs that appear. A drop-down menu appears from which players have to select Quick Join, followed by Play Job, and then go to Rockstar Created jobs. This leads to another dropdown list from where players need to select Verses, followed by ‘Top Fun.' Once confirmed, this starts the Top Fun job. Once a player starts, they need to host a job and invite a friend, while confirming that their clothing is set to ‘Classic.' Following that, players should go to versus outfits and set it on 'Justice' from the various options available. This makes them ready to play. While getting ready, a player must press and hold the interaction menu and go to 'Style,' followed by the 'Helmet visor.' There, the player is required to press and hold the right button on the D-pad for about 30 seconds. This keeps changing the helmet visor option to ‘visor up’ and ‘visor down’ continuously. Once the options stop changing after 30 seconds, players should wait without touching anything on their controllers. Eventually, a message will be displayed, showing the time remaining until the player is kicked out of the job for idling. They must wait until they are kicked out. An alert will also be displayed on the screen, informing the players that they have been ‘kicked from the session for being idle too long.’ Following the confirmation, players should be spawned back in the public lobby with a cop outfit on.

With the above steps, players can use the cop outfit glitch to equip themselves with it in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to the source, it cannot be saved like other outfits. However, it is still cool to see such a thing in 2022.

Laslty, players may find a lot of glitches all over in GTA Online, exploiting which further boosts their enthusiasm and entertainment. However, the irony of wearing a cop outfit while committing crimes is unlikely to go unnoticed by the community as well as Rockstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far