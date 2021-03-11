How to get double money and RP this week in GTA Online

Making money is the top priority for GTA Online players. This is closely followed by car and weapon purchases. However, in order to get their hands on the good stuff in GTA Online, players will have to jump through a lot of hoops.

Every Thursday, however, Rockstar likes to switch things up by offering players a chance to make double the amount of money and RP than they usually would. This way, players are encouraged to try out different game modes and activities in GTA Online.

How can players get double money and RP in GTA Online this week?

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

These activities will provide players with double cash and RP this week in GTA Online:

Transform Races

Hunting Pack (Remix)

Contact Missions - Martin Madrazo

Contact Missions - Lamar Davis

Business Battles

Contact Missions can be started by simply heading to the location of the Contact on the GTA Online map.

Meanwhile, Business Battles are Freemode events in GTA Online that are triggered roughly every 15 minutes (if at least 3 players are not doing Freemode missions at that particular moment). They usually involve reaching, stealing and delivering different types of Nightclub Goods.

GTA Online has a bunch of similar Freemode events that are either triggered at random or specific time intervals.

Discounted Content this week:

40% off Progen Emerus ($ 1,650,000)

40% off Rhino ($ 900,000)

25% off Mammoth Squaddie ($ 847,500)

40% off HVY Chernobog ($ 1,987,020 / 1,494,000)

40% off Buckingham Miljet ($ 1,020,000)

40% off All Facilities

40% off Renovations Facilities

40% off Benefactor Terrorbyte ($ 825,000)

40% off Widowmaker - Laser Weapon ($ 299,400)

40% off Unholy Hellbringer - Laser Weapon ($ 269,400)

In order to play different Jobs in the game, all players must do is simply follow these steps:

Head to the Pause Menu. Select "Online." Select Play Job > Rockstar Created. Pick from "Races" (for Transform Races), "Adversary Mode" (for Hunting Pack Remix).