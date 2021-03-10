How to get free $1 million in GTA Online after the latest PlayStation Plus changes

Starting April 1, 2021, GTA Online players on the PS4 will have to jump an extra couple of hoops to claim their monthly bonus.

The PS5 Reveal showcase was kicked off by none other than Rockstar Games with an announcement for GTA 5 in an "Expanded and Enhanced" edition for next-gen consoles.

Along with the announcement of the upcoming release, there was also news that Rockstar will be giving out a monthly bonus to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

GTA Online players on the PS4 will receive GTA$1,000,0000 every month they play the game until the release of GTA 5 on next-gen consoles.

The date for the release of the game hasn't been confirmed yet, but is slated for release in the second half of 2021. However, players will now have to claim their bonus from the PlayStation Store instead of receiving it automatically in the game.

Getting free $1 million in GTA Online after the PlayStation Plus changes

Until now, players have been able to receive money automatically in their Maze Bank Account when logging into the game each month. From April 1, 2021, players will have to claim their rewards from the PlayStation Store.

Advertisement

At the start of each month, a new GTA$1,000,000 product will be available on the PS Store, like other similar PS Plus pack benefits. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim this item each month, much like other PS Plus exclusive items on the store.

GTA Online Player Job Spotlight (PC)



Neon Pipeline by REDSTAR-94



An expertly pieced together Stunt Race for PC that is as intricate as it is dazzling. Read about the track and how to play it here: https://t.co/ftaq2DkFqx pic.twitter.com/uYai9CNcOm — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 5, 2021

The amount will remain the same, and the money will get deposited into the Maze Bank Account almost instantaneously.

This is a step in a positive direction as some players weren't able to reliably get their bonus amount each month in GTA Online due to one reason or the other. Putting up the bonus on the PlayStation Store is a reliable method to distribute the bonus without fail.