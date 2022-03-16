GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced or Grand Theft Auto next-gen was released on March 15, exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This upgrade also made the online version a standalone product in the series. The new features include QOL changes, visual upgrades, new vehicles, and more.

The upgrade was designed exclusively for console gamers, and PC gamers will miss this one. The game is available on the PlayStation and Microsoft Stores. This article talks about how to fo about the upgrade procedure.

How to Upgrade to the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

The upgrade features 4k resolution, ray tracing and 60 frames per second. (Image via Rockstar)

GTA 5 and Online are available in both stores but are priced quite differently. Thanks to Sony and Rockstar's long-standing relationship, gamers on the PS5 can get the main game for less and the online version for no cost.

The Xbox version also offers a discount on both versions but not as much. The offers end on June 14, after which the games will be priced at $39.99 (Story) and $19.99 (Online). The HDD space for the game is roughly 83 GB across the board, so it is still a huge game.

Buying and downloading the game on the Xbox Series X|S is pretty straightforward. Gamers need to navigate the store and search bar to locate either GTA 5 or Online. Once found, simply clicking buy and agreeing to pay the amount should initiate the download.

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud All versions of #GTAV and #GTAOnline are under one product page on PS5 it seems, so you won’t find them separately in the Store. Go to the product page of the old-gen version and press the […] menu to choose: All versions of #GTAV and #GTAOnline are under one product page on PS5 it seems, so you won’t find them separately in the Store. Go to the product page of the old-gen version and press the […] menu to choose: https://t.co/m2kVXXz3Q1

On the PS5, however, things are a little more complicated. Gamers first need to locate the old-gen Grand Theft Auto in the PS Store. Once found, click on the three dots menu to the right and select the preferred version (Online or Story).

This should open up a new page that provides the Buy option. Once purchased, the download should begin automatically. The online version is free for PS Plus subscribers.

GTANet @GTANet PlayStation has the exact same pricing scheme, except for #GTAOnline which is labelled as free due to the PS Plus offer. Screenshots courtesy of @kirstycloud PlayStation has the exact same pricing scheme, except for #GTAOnline which is labelled as free due to the PS Plus offer. Screenshots courtesy of @kirstycloud. https://t.co/xcpJ0TWTf2

For players who already own the PS4 version on the PS5:

Locate the game on the Home Screen.

Click the three-dots menu to the right.

Follow the steps mentioned above.

