How to get the Karin Previon for free in GTA Online this week

GTA Online's weekly update for the week of 09/23 is out and players are already out there making the most of the fresh bonuses. One of the most anticipated parts of the weekly updates is the Prize Ride that comes to the LS Car Meet. Since the addition of Prize Rides as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, players stand a chance to earn a car for free if they manage to meet a few objectives. Here's how to get this week's Prize Ride, the Karin Previon for free in GTA Online.

A guide to getting GTA Online's Karin Previon for free this week

To get the Karin Previon for free this week, players must complete the following challenge: 'Place top 5 in an LS Car Meet series race for 4 days in a row to claim the Prize Ride.'

Upon doing so, they are now entitled to the Prize Ride displayed at the back of the Slamvan at the LS Car Meet.

To complete the process, players must first return to the LS Car Meet after meeting the challenge objective. Once inside, they must now use the Navigation Menu and go to the LS Car Meet section. From here, the 'Claim Prize Ride' option should be easy to find. Upon selecting this option, players will have to choose a garage to send their brand new Karin Previon to.

The vehicle sales business Southern San Andreas Super Autos describes the car as follows:

“The Karin Previon goes like a bullet. Well, like a reloaded cartridge that you forgot in the back of the garage for twenty years which might blow your hand off, but hey! How much you overload it in the workshop is up to you. Just remember, eating the steering wheel and going up in smoke is half the fun.”

The Karin Previon was the last car to be added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update and marked the end of new weekly vehicles. Visually, the Previon is based off of the second generation Toyota Soarer (Z20) with elements of the Honda Prelude sprinkled in.

Completing the Prize Ride challenge will save players GTA $1,490,000 or GTA $1,117,500 (trade price) off of their new Karin Previon.

