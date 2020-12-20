How to get the Military Rifle in GTA Online added in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC update

The Military Rifle in GTA Online is a fairly expensive Assault Rifle added to the game as part of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC.

The world of GTA Online can be an extremely harsh place if the player doesn't have the firepower required to brave the streets of Los Santos. Each player in GTA Online must at all times carry upon a number of weapons that can rival a small military base.

The game is chock-full of weaponry that are as powerful as they are expensive, and the player is spoiled for choice each time they visit Ammu-Nation in the game.

The number of weapons in GTA Online is already quite massive, but Rockstar has always been one for excess, so more weapons keep getting added to the game.

In the latest update, the Cayo Perico Heist, GTA Online sees the addition of a couple of weapons, one of which can be bought from Ammu-Nation.

The Military Rifle in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC update

The Military Rifle is one of the latest weapons to be added to the game and is a bullpup rifle that takes after the design of the real-life Steyr AUG A3.

The weapon isn't necessarily the most powerful weapon in its class of Assault Rifles, and its price tag might simply be too much for it to be considered an intelligent purchase.

However, if the player has enough cash to throw around, then they can purchase one from Ammu-Nation for $397,500. To buy the weapon in GTA Online, follow the steps below:

Open the Interaction Menu In Quick GPS Navigation, select "Ammu-Nation" Head over to the waypoint marked on the map Enter the Store and approach the Weapons counter Scroll over to the extreme right-hand side of the list Select the "Military Rifle"

During the Cayo Perico Heist, El Rubio's guards are also outfitted with the Military Rifle, and so the player can attempt to take one away from them. However, in order to keep the weapon, the player must purchase it from Ammu-Nation.