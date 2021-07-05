Create
How to get one of GTA Online's rarest guns 'The Musket' this week before it vanishes for a year

The musket is one of the rarest guns in GTA Online (Image via GTA Fandom Wiki)
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 2021-07-05T22:13:35+05:30

GTA Online's arsenal of weapons boasts everything from humble handguns to rocket propelled grenades. One of the most unique additions to the roster is a single-fire musket that qualifies as a shotgun in GTA Online.

Musket is seemingly unassuming, but when players go to buy themselves one from an Ammu-nation they may be surprised to find it missing entirely as it is only available as part of GTA Online's independence week and graces the store for just a single week every year.

How to acquire GTA Online's Musket before it vanishes for another year

"Armed with nothing but muskets and a superiority complex, the Brits took over half the world. Own the gun that built an Empire.”

— Ammu-Nation and Social Club description.

Added as part of 'The Independence Day Special' back in 2014, the Musket is a cheap weapon that commemorates 4th of July in GTA Online. Available this year between 1st-7th July, it is ready for purchase at any Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $21,400.

Unfortunately, the gun features no modifications or attachments, and players simply get what they pay for: a short range single fire gun that has incredible stopping power.

Musket Statistics

  • Damage - 97.00
  • Fire Rate - 10.00
  • Accuracy - 65.00
  • Range - 85.00
  • Clip Size - 10.00

Musket trivia and usage tips:

  • This is likely the oldest gun in the series, being about 200 or 300 years old.
  • It is possible to reload slightly faster by quickly entering and exiting a bike just after the shot. Entering and exiting the bike will replace the reloading animation.
  • Though the Musket has a long reload time, it is still unrealistic, as a real musket takes roughly 10 to 20 seconds to reload (depending on the user's skill and concentration) as opposed to the in-game musket, which takes about 5 seconds to reload.

Players looking to get their hands on Musket can do so all throughout this week until July 8th, after which it will be removed from Ammu-Nation until next year. GTA Online does know how to celebrate a big day with exclusives like these.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
