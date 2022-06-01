How to get secret revolver in GTA Online

GTA Online is filled with many hidden treasures and rewards its players if they find them. It's a nice challenge that keeps players invested in its open-world charm.

There's a secret revolver in the game named Navy Revolver, which players can discover by finding some clues and eliminating one of the serial killers in the game. It's a silver weapon with bloody marks and a spooky message on top of it saying, "You're Next."

The design is based on the Colt 1851 Navy Revolver and the 1847 Colt Walker. There are lines in the barrel and grip, indicating 68 consecutive murders by the serial killer. When it comes to performance, it has the same fire rate as Heavy Revolver.

Players must uncover some sinister clues to get this hidden revolver. With that being said, let's learn about all the clues required to figure out and how to get the revolver in GTA Online.

Where to find clues to get the secret revolver in GTA Online?

1) The Message

First, players should search for the message from the killer, which can be found in the Great Chaparral on the wall of Cherry Pie Farm. As they head towards the building, they must focus on the silent whispers and thumping heartbeat. These sirens will direct the player to the wall where the creepy message is written: "Can you find me?"

The best time to go for this clue is at night, making the message clearly visible under the lamplight. It could be the cherry on the cake as it makes it easy to unravel the clue.

2) The Severed Hand

For this one, players should run to the northeast, right around the Sandy Shores Airfield in an open ditch. Once there, players must look for a bloody hand in between some tires and discarded bags.

3) The Lost Machete

Players can find the next clue by following them north around GTA Online's Alamo Sea. A barn with a bloody machete attached to its door to find, players should get the clue registered even if they can't see the machete at the door.

4) The Bloody Hand Print

In the woods of the Paleto Forest, which is in the desert northwest part of the GTA Online's map, players should look for a shack in the parking lot. The door of the shack has a bloody handprint by the murderous man.

5) The Killer’s Van

This is the massive and trickiest clue out of all five. A black van spawns at night with the probability of being present at one of the five different places. The uncanny van can be there at any of the spots out of five:

Southwest of Palmer-Taylor Power Station and across the rail line, it can be found behind a large red storage tank. Under the freeway in the San Chianski Mountain Range, it can be found on a track. It can be found on top of some planks of wood on the side of a rail bridge located in Mount Gordo. It can be found among a small clearing of trees just north side of the river in Ratton Canyon. Lastly, southeast of Fort Zancudo and on the north side of the river in Lago Zancudo, it can be found on one of the marshy outcrops.

How to unlock the Navy Revolver in GTA Online

After uncovering all the clues, players will receive a text message from the serial killer himself:

"I'm sick of you sticking your nose in where it doesn't belong! Now I'm not going to lie... what happens next... won't be nice for you."

Players should note that the killer will only appear on the north side of the island between 19:00 and 05:00 in GTA Online. They should roam around until a red skull icon appears on their map. Players can find the serial killer spawning behind them.

The killer usually attacks players with a machete. Players can easily eliminate him and get the Navy Revolver.

Lastly, once GTA Online's players get the revolver, they can go on another treasure hunt to add the golden revolver to their collection.

