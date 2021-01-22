How to get the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online

Every week since the Cayo Perico Heist update, players are treated to new and fun vehicles in GTA Online. Perhaps, no other vehicle in the latest update is quite as fun as the new Vapid Slamtruck, which is a stunting paradise for the daredevils in the game.

The vehicle is essentially one giant ramp on wheels and is capable of sending cars, trucks, and bikes of all shapes and sizes hurtling through the air. While the Ramp Buggy can be used offensively in Heists or Missions, the Slamtruck is geared towards a more casual experience.

GTA Online players love nothing more than ridiculous vehicles that add a tonne of humor to the game. A lone Slamtruck in a Freemode lobby is going to be everyone's best friend as multiple players try launching themselves through the ramp.

Getting the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online

The Vapid Slamtruck can be found on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in GTA Online. Players can visit the site using their in-game phone's internet.

The "truck" is available for a hefty sum of $1,310,000 and should only be reserved for when the players have made enough money in the game. The Slamtruck doesn't offer much utility outside of just simply causing havoc in the Freemode and messing around with friends.

While players can always attempt to use it for more practical purposes such as missions, more often than not, they'll end up using it for giggles instead. The Vapid Slamtruck is a lot of fun but is purely a gimmick vehicle for all intents and purposes.

Even other ridiculous additions like the Ramp Buggy serve more utility than the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online. Yet, none of that should dissuade the player from copping themselves one of these bad boys, as excess is the name of the game in GTA Online.