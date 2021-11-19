How to lose a wanted level in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA 3 Definitive Edition players will need to outrun the cops if they want to keep their weapons.

Liberty City is a dangerous place for both the player and the pedestrians. Law enforcement will crack down on anybody causing too much trouble. GTA 3 players need to make sure they don’t end up in the back of a patrol car. It can happen when they least expect it.

Anytime a player gets arrested, they will lose access to all their powerful weapons. It can be a painful and frustrating process, given that it’s not easy finding them. GTA 3 Definitive Edition does give players a few exit routes to ensure this doesn’t happen, so they should take it while they still can.

How GTA 3 players can get rid of their wanted level

There are several ways to avoid police pursuit in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. Not much has changed between the original and remastered games. What remains the same is that law enforcement can be relentless. Here's what players can do to avoid losing their weapons.

Picking up police bribes

GTA 3 Definitive Edition sees the return of police bribes, a collectible that has not been seen since the 3D Universe ended. Police bribes are identifiable by a rotating blue icon with a yellow star. Players simply have to touch it in order to activate its effect, which takes away a single wanted level.

There is an achievement related to police bribes in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. It's known as the Escape Artist, where players must collect 20 of these bribes. The above video details all the main locations across Liberty City.

Use a Pay 'N' Spray

If a player is being chased by an entire precinct, the best option is to respray their car. Pay 'N' Sprays effectively get rid of wanted levels in a matter of seconds. It defies conventional wisdom, but then again it's video game logic. GTA 3 players sometimes need acceptable breaks from reality.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition does offer a better navigation system, so players can set up their GPS routes. The hard part is making it their on time.

Saving the game

Claude can take on criminal gangs by himself, yet even the police can be too much. They simply never stop in their pursuit against GTA 3 fans. Of course, the player can always head to their hideout.

It's a good idea to frequently save progress, even during times of distress. This should get rid of unwanted attention from police. GTA 3 players can also reload their save files if they are in a bad position.

Try out some cheats

Those who say cheaters never prospered have never met GTA 3 players. Here's how one can lower their wanted level via cheat codes:

PlayStation 4 and 5 : R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Xbox One and Series X|S : RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Nintendo Switch : ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

: ZR, ZR, L, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down PC: NOPOLICEPLEASE

Not all the cheats made it from the original game, but this one thankfully did. Keep in mind that players will disable their achievements if they use cheats.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul