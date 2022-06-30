How should GTA Online players make use of the MOC in 2022?

Rockstar has just released a new GTA Online weekly update which allows players to grab different vehicles at amazing dicounted prices.

Grand Theft Auto Online has many unique vehicles in its catalog for players to have fun with, and one such option is the Mobile Operations Center (MOC).

The Pegasus MOC is a semi-trailer that is used for heavy-duty tactical operations on the move, and is available at a massive 30% discount this week. However, one could wonder what the uses of an MOC are. With that being said, let's learn everything about it in this article.

MOCs offer 8 multiplayer-only missions in GTA Online

The Mobile Operations Center was introduced in the game with the Gunrunning update. It is a twin-axle, huge trailer with side extended walls, marker lights on the upper side, and side storage bins. It makes use of industrial wheels found in great trucks like the Benson and Phantom.

A massive frontal gun turret on the trailer's front wall and two smaller turrets on the top rear quarters of the body can be added to the trailer.

The trailer can be painted in two colors; one for the entire body and the other on the outlines of the actual box. The interior of the MOC's cargo hold is large, with three distinct bays, and furnished with living quarters, a touch screen, and more items the player can buy.

The modular design of this drivable command center allows for customized combinations of vehicle workshops, weapons workshops, luxury living quarters, and command centers.

Being a trailer, it cannot be driven. The MOC has its handling line, which is a cab unit that can be detached from the trailer and driven normally until reattached. Due to the sheer size of the trailer, it is difficult to maneuver but can easily crush motorcycles and small vehicles.

The vehicle is tied to the Avenger as the heaviest armored vehicle in GTA Online. It can take 24 RPG rockets, or almost 70 rockets from a Buzzard Attack Chopper.

The optional weaponry gives the vehicle an offensive capability, firing powerful rounds capable of destroying unarmored cars and low-flying aircraft in a single shot. Due to turret placement, the entire formation has a few blind spots, making it an efficient defensive transport.

What features do players get with the MOC in GTA Online?

The Command Center has a touch-screen wall-mounted display that grants players access to eight Mobile Operations' missions, on completion of which players get discounted prices on Warstock Cache & Carry’s vehicles. It is like a powerful support vehicle that trained assassins and rogue nuclear states usually have.

The Living Quarters is a recreational center with sofas, beds, chairs, and wardrobes.

The Command Center option for Bay 1 adds three turret control terminals. The front turret is controlled by the left side, while the rear turrets are controlled by the two right sides.

The Weapon Workshop option for Bay 2 allows players to upgrade selected weapons to MKII variants and customize them with unique options. It also includes a Gun Locker similar to those found in offices. Bay 3's Personal Vehicle Storage option allows players to store a single personal vehicle of any type.

The MOC is added to the players’ interaction menu and gives them access to several features in GTA Online, such as:

The players can request a mechanic to deliver the MOC to the nearest point.

The return to storage option returns the MOC to the bunker.

If the trailer has a Vehicle Storage Bay, players can request the mechanic to deliver the personal vehicle that is currently stored inside the MOC.

Limit the player's access to the Empty Cab.

Evict other players from the cab and the trailer.

Set the radio station that will be played in the vehicle.

How can players get the MOC to start its missions?

This week, the MOC will be available at a staggering 30% discount. Players can purchase it for as low as $857,500 - $1,953,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry. The prerequisite for buying this vehicle is that players must own a Bunker.

Once it is purchased, players can hustle with Mobile Operations, which is a set of missions in GTA Online. It should be noted that each one requires two to four players; there is no solo mode. These missions have varying unlock requirements, but players are rewarded with Trade Prices for specific vehicles once completed.

Players cannot immediately begin Mobile Operations Missions after purchasing a Bunker and the vehicle. They first need to use the computer available in the Bunker to initiate a setup mission and work towards the Resupply mission to level up the business. Gunrunning businesses should be at level two for the first MOC mission to unlock.

Here are the eight MOC missions available in GTA Online:

Severe Weather Patterns

Half-track Bully

Exit Strategy

Offshore Assets

Clover Blown

Mole Hunt

Data Breach

Work Dispute

Lastly, investing in the MOC in 2022 still unlocks many missions for the players to enjoy. Such a huge defensive vehicle would also be a great addition to their collection in GTA Online.

