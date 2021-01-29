Create
How to make money with the Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online when playing solo

Businesses help players mint money in GTA Online
Sawera Dedar
ANALYST
Modified 29 Jan 2021, 13:52 IST
Feature
In GTA Online, everything boils down to money.

GTA Online features several missions that sit on a towering pile of in-game cash. For instance, the Cayo Perico Heist alone can net players a minimum of $1,078,000.

However, relying on missions alone is never a good idea. Side hustles are essential, and when side tasks have the potential to generate millions of dollars within a few hours, they become crucial.

In GTA Online, the Vehicle Warehouse is a money-spinning goldmine for players who are willing to put in the work, knock over a few virtual goons, and bathe in the daze of crisp fresh cash.

This article explains how solo players can make $80,000 every 20 minutes with this business.

The best solo business in GTA Online: A guide

Image via GTA Wiki
Before purchasing a Vehicle Warehouse, the player will first have to invest in a CEO Office. GTA Online features four CEO offices:

  1. Maze Bank West, located in Del Perro, costs $1,000,000
  2. Arcadius Business Center located in Pillbox Hill come for $2,250,000
  3. Lombank West, located in Del Perro, is priced at $3,100,000
  4. Maze Bank Tower, in Pillbox Hill, requires $4,000,000
The next step involves taking a look around the brand new office and registering as a CEO. To do that, players need to:

  1. Open their Interaction Menu
  2. Scroll down to secureoserv
  3. Register as CEO

When this is taken care of, they can go ahead and buy a Vehicle Warehouse. There are quite a few to choose from:

  1. Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse located in Cypress Flats costs $2,675,000
  2. Davis Vehicle Warehouse located in Davis come for $2,495,000
  3. El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse located in El Burro Heights is priced at $1,635,000
  4. Elysian Island Vehicle Warehouse located in Elysian Island costs $1,950,000
  5. La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse situated in La Mesa comes for $1,500,000
  6. La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse located in La Puerta is priced at $2,735,000
  7. LSIA Vehicle Warehouse located in LSIA costs $2,300,000
  8. Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse located in Murrieta Heights is priced at $2,850,000
Image via GTA Wiki
A Vehicle Warehouse is essentially an underground garage that allows players to store stolen vehicles until they get sold. Unlike most warehouses, a Vehicle Warehouse cannot be raided by other players.

To get the warehouse up and running, GTA Online players will need to do a source mission.

There are three types of luxury vehicles that players can steal and then sell to a dealer: standard, mid-range, and top-range.

Top range vehicles can net the player a whopping $80,000. Mid-range ones are worth $50,000, whereas standard vehicles can only earn the player $30,000.

To earn the highest payout possible, players should aim to sell as many top-range vehicles as possible to commission officers who are willing to pay through the nose.

Published 29 Jan 2021, 13:52 IST
