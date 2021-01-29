How to make money with the Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online when playing solo

In GTA Online, everything boils down to money.

GTA Online features several missions that sit on a towering pile of in-game cash. For instance, the Cayo Perico Heist alone can net players a minimum of $1,078,000.

However, relying on missions alone is never a good idea. Side hustles are essential, and when side tasks have the potential to generate millions of dollars within a few hours, they become crucial.

In GTA Online, the Vehicle Warehouse is a money-spinning goldmine for players who are willing to put in the work, knock over a few virtual goons, and bathe in the daze of crisp fresh cash.

This article explains how solo players can make $80,000 every 20 minutes with this business.

The best solo business in GTA Online: A guide

Image via GTA Wiki

Before purchasing a Vehicle Warehouse, the player will first have to invest in a CEO Office. GTA Online features four CEO offices:

Maze Bank West, located in Del Perro, costs $1,000,000 Arcadius Business Center located in Pillbox Hill come for $2,250,000 Lombank West, located in Del Perro, is priced at $3,100,000 Maze Bank Tower, in Pillbox Hill, requires $4,000,000

The next step involves taking a look around the brand new office and registering as a CEO. To do that, players need to:

Open their Interaction Menu Scroll down to secureoserv Register as CEO

When this is taken care of, they can go ahead and buy a Vehicle Warehouse. There are quite a few to choose from:

Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse located in Cypress Flats costs $2,675,000 Davis Vehicle Warehouse located in Davis come for $2,495,000 El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse located in El Burro Heights is priced at $1,635,000 Elysian Island Vehicle Warehouse located in Elysian Island costs $1,950,000 La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse situated in La Mesa comes for $1,500,000 La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse located in La Puerta is priced at $2,735,000 LSIA Vehicle Warehouse located in LSIA costs $2,300,000 Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse located in Murrieta Heights is priced at $2,850,000

Image via GTA Wiki

A Vehicle Warehouse is essentially an underground garage that allows players to store stolen vehicles until they get sold. Unlike most warehouses, a Vehicle Warehouse cannot be raided by other players.

To get the warehouse up and running, GTA Online players will need to do a source mission.

There are three types of luxury vehicles that players can steal and then sell to a dealer: standard, mid-range, and top-range.

Top range vehicles can net the player a whopping $80,000. Mid-range ones are worth $50,000, whereas standard vehicles can only earn the player $30,000.

To earn the highest payout possible, players should aim to sell as many top-range vehicles as possible to commission officers who are willing to pay through the nose.