How to make money with the Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online when playing solo

In GTA Online, everything boils down to money.
GTA Online features several missions that sit on a towering pile of in-game cash. For instance, the Cayo Perico Heist alone can net players a minimum of $1,078,000.
However, relying on missions alone is never a good idea. Side hustles are essential, and when side tasks have the potential to generate millions of dollars within a few hours, they become crucial.
In GTA Online, the Vehicle Warehouse is a money-spinning goldmine for players who are willing to put in the work, knock over a few virtual goons, and bathe in the daze of crisp fresh cash.
This article explains how solo players can make $80,000 every 20 minutes with this business.
The best solo business in GTA Online: A guide
Before purchasing a Vehicle Warehouse, the player will first have to invest in a CEO Office. GTA Online features four CEO offices:
- Maze Bank West, located in Del Perro, costs $1,000,000
- Arcadius Business Center located in Pillbox Hill come for $2,250,000
- Lombank West, located in Del Perro, is priced at $3,100,000
- Maze Bank Tower, in Pillbox Hill, requires $4,000,000
The next step involves taking a look around the brand new office and registering as a CEO. To do that, players need to:
- Open their Interaction Menu
- Scroll down to secureoserv
- Register as CEO
When this is taken care of, they can go ahead and buy a Vehicle Warehouse. There are quite a few to choose from:
- Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse located in Cypress Flats costs $2,675,000
- Davis Vehicle Warehouse located in Davis come for $2,495,000
- El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse located in El Burro Heights is priced at $1,635,000
- Elysian Island Vehicle Warehouse located in Elysian Island costs $1,950,000
- La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse situated in La Mesa comes for $1,500,000
- La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse located in La Puerta is priced at $2,735,000
- LSIA Vehicle Warehouse located in LSIA costs $2,300,000
- Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse located in Murrieta Heights is priced at $2,850,000
A Vehicle Warehouse is essentially an underground garage that allows players to store stolen vehicles until they get sold. Unlike most warehouses, a Vehicle Warehouse cannot be raided by other players.
To get the warehouse up and running, GTA Online players will need to do a source mission.
There are three types of luxury vehicles that players can steal and then sell to a dealer: standard, mid-range, and top-range.
Top range vehicles can net the player a whopping $80,000. Mid-range ones are worth $50,000, whereas standard vehicles can only earn the player $30,000.
To earn the highest payout possible, players should aim to sell as many top-range vehicles as possible to commission officers who are willing to pay through the nose.Published 29 Jan 2021, 13:52 IST