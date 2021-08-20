How many people still play GTA San Andreas Multiplayer in 2021?

If GTA San Andreas was a person, it would get to vote in a year from now. The 17-year-old title from Rockstar Games launched to instant success, and the impact of GTA San Andreas can still be felt today. Not only is the game's modding community passionate and thriving, it also seems to be undying nearly two decades after release. One of the strongest attractions of the game is the fan-made add-on called "GTA San Andreas Multiplayer", or GTA SAMP for short.

Do people still play GTA San Andreas Multiplayer?

Contrary to popular belief, GTA San Andreas is not just alive and well but also thriving. According to the San Andreas Multiplayer website, over 3,760 SAMP servers are running and between 25,000 and 40,000 players are concurrently online every 24 hours.

These numbers are absolutely unheard of for a 17-year-old video game that was simply brought online by fans and had no official netcode or infrastructure from the developers.

The beauty of SAMP isn't in the fact that it still has players, it's what the community has done with its online capabilities. Fans have made battle royale modes, drift servers, heist modes and more that have kept the game alive over the years.

Popular YouTubers like Radal are also a large part of why SAMP continues to thrive in 2021. Playing Fortnite in San Andreas is such a novel concept that players simply can't stay away and have to get a piece of the action.

The access that players have to GTA San Andreas in territories where current-gen PCs and consoles are inaccessible is another huge factor contributing to its success. Being a 17-year-old game, players with weaker systems can more than comfortably play San Andreas Multiplayer even without a graphics card on a modern PC.

These factors have contributed to GTA San Andreas' longevity over the years, and are the basis for the rumored San Andreas remake that may be announced this year.

