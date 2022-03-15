How much free money do you get in GTA Online on PS5?

GTA Online's all-new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition introduces several new and exclusive features. One of these is the Career Builder, which lets players set up a new career with a significant sum of money and properties to get it running.

With this feature, new players and veterans alike can restart their character progress and earn $4,000,000 in the game. This article features everything players need to know about this monetary reward and how to get it.

How to get $4 million for free in GTA Online for PS5 with Career Builder

Here's what Rockstar has mentioned regarding the free money bonus in the Expanded and Enhanced GTA Online for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S:

"And new players might need more than just a pistol in their belt strap to survive Los Santos, so we're introducing a new Career Builder feature designed expressly for new players – or anyone who wants to reset their character and get a fresh start – to get an introductory leg up in the criminal world of Southern San Andreas. With this system, you get a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to select essentials including Business Properties, Vehicles, and Weapons." — Rockstar Games Newswire.

The Career Builder feature can be utilized to restart one's criminal career in the game. It will set players up with a decent $4 million payout, but this must be used to get essential assets in the game.

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The Career Builder is designed to give players a helpful leg-up in the criminal world of GTA Online. Pick one career from: Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker will ensure you have a a business property, a vehicle, and a weapon. You’ll receive a GTA$4,000,000 bankroll. The Career Builder is designed to give players a helpful leg-up in the criminal world of GTA Online. Pick one career from: Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker will ensure you have a a business property, a vehicle, and a weapon. You’ll receive a GTA$4,000,000 bankroll. https://t.co/VepgYsirSU

These essentials include vehicles, weapons, and properties for active and passive moneymaking. The following quote sheds some more light on this monetary reward and how it's tied to Career Builder:

Choose from a selection of the most popular criminal career paths in GTA Online: Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker. From there, you’ll receive a GTA$4,000,000 bankroll to put towards acquiring the essentials. Picking one of these four careers will ensure you have a business property and a huge range of missions and gameplay to embark upon immediately — and you can, of course, expand and dabble in new careers as you progress. — Rockstar Games Newswire.

This indicates that after choosing one of the four available career paths (Executive/Gunrunner/Nightclub Owner/Biker), players must finish setting up their new career with this $4 million.

Hence, this reward can only be redeemed by those who choose to use the Career Builder feature. It's currently unknown whether this $4 million will be completely used up in buying the essentials or not.

Edited by Shaheen Banu