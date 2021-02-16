How much do the Movie Props collectible pay out in GTA Online?

When it first shipped, GTA Online was little more than outside of its fantastic Freemode, with a few wacky Deathmatches sprinkled in for variety. However, soon after, the game was populated with all sorts of great stuff, including plenty in the Freemode itself.

One can spend hours upon hours simply roaming the streets of Los Santos, getting into fights, hunting down collectibles, and doing all sorts of other things in GTA Online's Freemode.

The collectibles, although can feel a bit too tedious at times, and a completionist can never resist the pull of one in GTA Online. One set of collectibles that were introduced last year as part of the Los Santos Summer Special were the Movie Props.

Solomon Richards will contact the player regarding props that were stolen from his studio in Los Santos and offer a reward for retrieving the said props.

The payout for Movie Props collectible in GTA Online

There are a total of 10 Movie Props available for collecting in GTA Online's map, with each netting the player GTA$10,000. This means that collectively, the player can potentially earn up to about GTA$100,000 for returning all the 10 props to Solomon.

Image via GamesRadar

Advertisement

The player must first visit the crime scene at Solomon's office in Los Santos and then go off in the hunt to retrieve the movie props. For help regarding the locations of the Movie Props, refer to the list below:

Meltdown Film Reel - Behind a trash can outside Solomon's Office entrance at Richards Majestic Productions, Backlot City. WIFA Award - On a table in the back office of Vanilla Unicorn in Strawberry. Headdress - In the restrooms of Diamond Casino & Resort between two urinals. Alien Head - On the Beam Me Up mural in Sandy Shores. Mummy Head - On the porch of an abandoned house off Route 68 in the Grand Senora Desert. Clapperboard - On a desk in the air traffic control tower on the ground floor, Fort Zancudo. Monster Mask - On a rock at the west side of the Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

While seven of the 10 Props are in fixed locations, the other three spawn differently on the map. They can be randomized with no set pattern and can be found in three types of cars: Rump, Rebel, and Pony.

Probable locations of the 3 Movie Props