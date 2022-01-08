How much space does GTA Liberty City Stories take on Android in 2022?

GTA Liberty City Stories is one of two handheld games (the other being Vice City Stories) from the GTA franchise that were originally launched for the Sony PSP. Liberty City Stories was ported to Android and iOS devices in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Since then, the game has been updated many times on both the Play Store and App store. The game doesn't take up as much storage on mobile devices as GTA San Andreas, but it's still over 1 GB.

This article provides some details regarding the game such as the exact storage space it requires and more.

GTA Liberty City Stories requirements on Android: File size and other details

The latest update for GTA Liberty City Stories on Android came out on 13 February 2019. The latest game version is 2.4 and it takes up to 1.1 GB of storage space on mobile devices. The official Play Store page (which can be found here), however, only lists the size of the APK file, which takes up around 51 MB.

The OBB file can take over 1.09 GB and hence, players should ideally keep around 2-3 GB of free space to install the game. The minimum Android version requirement is 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and most smartphones will be able to run the game quite easily.

This is because GTA Liberty City Stories isn't very performance intensive. It is a port of a PSP game from 2005 and isn't nearly as taxing as modern mobile titles like PUBG Mobile or Genshin Impact. The game has been rated as Mature 17+ because of blood and gore, intense violence, strong language, strong sexual content, and the use of drugs.

The game is the first in the series to be released in 3D for handheld devices. It serves as a precursor to GTA 3 (which takes place in 2001), utilizing the same Liberty City backdrop. Tony Cipriani (a key character in GTA 3) is the playable protagonist in the storyline, which takes place in 1998.

GTA Liberty City Stories tracks Tony Cipriani's rise through the Leone crime family's ranks, as well as his gradual involvement in a power struggle among Liberty City's numerous Mafia families. The game was ported to iOS, Android, and Fire OS by Lucid Games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Many players have reported that the graphics of the mobile port are inferior to the original PSP version and the PS2 port. However, the game has remained unchanged in every other aspect.

Edited by Siddharth Satish