How to participate in a parachute jump in GTA Online

There is nothing quite as liberating as a parachute jump, whether in the Story Mode or GTA Online. The time spent suspended in the air, miles above the ground and in complete bliss, makes for some genuinely memorable gameplay.

That is, unless a flying jet doesn't put an end to the tranquility of the jump with a homing missile targeted right at the player's face. One particular recurring Daily Objective in GTA Online is to participate in a parachute jump.

However, this is different from players simply slinging themselves off a tall building with a parachute and calling it a parachute jump. Instead, they must participate in a specific game mode to gain the RP involved with this Daily Objective in GTA Online.

Parachute jumping in GTA Online

Parachute jumps will affect the player's flying skill, and therefore, participating in Jobs like these is an excellent way to increase their stats in GTA Online. To take part in a parachute jump, they can follow these steps:

Head to the Pause Menu Select "Online" Select Play Job Look for Parachute Jump from the Jobs List

Alternatively, players can head to the location of the parachute jump in GTA Online's Freemode and step inside the halo to launch the job. The Job's location is marked by a parachute icon on the map and should be easy enough to locate.

Participating in such a jump when this objective is live will net the players some much-needed boost in RP and help level up faster. Daily Objectives are a great way to kill time in GTA Online while also moving up in the rankings.

The Daily Objectives appear in the Interaction Menu, and players should ideally keep checking them every once in a while on a daily basis.