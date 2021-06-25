How to play Deadline and make 3x money this week in GTA Online

As the Nagasaki Shotaro gets a 40% discount in GTA Online this week, Rockstar Games is befittingly awarding players 3x payout and RP for playing “Deadline,” the event most commonly associated with the Shotaro.

Heavily inspired by Tron, Deadline is a PvP mode that pits players against each other in multiple arenas to see who uses their Shotaro best to come out on top.

GTA Online’s Adversary mode — Deadline — offering 3x money and RP for the week

Deadline is a simple game mode where players must simply use their wit and mechanical skills while seated on a Shotaro to outmaneuver and take out opponents using the light trail on their bikes.

“Deadline pits up to four players against another, each mounted on a different colored Shotaro, which emits a temporary light trail as you ride through the arena. Any competitor unfortunate enough to come in contact with said trail meets an instant explosion. Make calculated movements to force opponents to cross your trail’s path and take advantage of strategic power-ups for a competitive edge; use Boost to speed ahead and cut off your opponents, slow down time with Zoned for precision movement, or leap your opponent’s light trail with Hop.”

— Rockstar Newswire description

To effectively win and rake in cash in GTA Online’s Deadline mode, the key is to predict enemy movements and stay a step up ahead by choosing and using the three available power-ups wisely.

Boost: The player’s bike receives a speed boost, allowing them to block the rival player’s path more quickly.

The player’s bike receives a speed boost, allowing them to block the rival player’s path more quickly. Zoned: Allows gamers to slow down time, allowing them better control over their bikes. This power-up lasts for five seconds.

Allows gamers to slow down time, allowing them better control over their bikes. This power-up lasts for five seconds. Hop: Gives the user’s bike the ability to jump, allowing them to avoid enemy energy trails.

Seven new Deadline maps have been added this week, bringing the total arenas for the game mode up to 14, making it the perfect time for players to experience something tactically fresh in GTA Online.

