How to play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in May 2021: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5, released back in 2013, remains one of the most popular titles in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. It was the first game in the series to have multiple protagonists in the form of Michael, Trevor and Franklin.

Many players want to enjoy GTA 5 on their smartphones, but the game is not available on the mobile platform. Fortunately, fans can use applications like Steam Link to mirror the game and play it on their mobile devices.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on how to use Steam Link to play GTA 5.

How to mirror and play GTA 5 on Android devices via Steam Link

GTA 5 on Steam Link

Note: To play GTA 5 using Steam Link, the game must be running on the laptop/PC screen of the player via Steam. Moreover, players will need a good enough mobile device and a decent internet connection. It is also essential to note that the laptop/PC used should be connected to the same network as the mobile phone.

Players can follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 on their Android devices using Steam Link:

Step 1: Players must first visit the Google Play Store page for Steam Link and download the app. They can use the link given below to do so:

Steam Link on Google Play Store: Click here.

Step 2: Once the installation is done, players can open the application and pair the mobile device to the Steam application on their PC/laptop. Next, they should click on the "Start Playing" button.

Pair the mobile to the PC

Step 3: The screen will soon transition to the “Big Picture Mode” and be mirrored.

Step 4: Players must then choose GTA 5 from their Steam library and tap on the “Play” button. They will now be able to enjoy the game on their Android devices.

Players can also check out the video below to see how they can use Steam Link to play GTA 5 on their Android devices:

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

